

AB Bank inks deal with Renaissance Gulshan Hotel

In addition, AB Bank debit and credit card cardholders will get 10pc discount at Renaissance Hotel's Gulshan Baking Company and at their Spa, says a press release. Deputy Managing Director of AB Bank Limited,Abdur Rahman and General Manager of Renaissance Gulshan Hotel, NoekeKusuma signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations. Senior officials from both the organizations were present on the occasion. AB Bank Ltd signed an agreement with Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel under which ABBL credit cardholders will enjoy B1G1 buffet dinner and B1G2 buffet breakfast or launch.In addition, AB Bank debit and credit card cardholders will get 10pc discount at Renaissance Hotel's Gulshan Baking Company and at their Spa, says a press release. Deputy Managing Director of AB Bank Limited,Abdur Rahman and General Manager of Renaissance Gulshan Hotel, NoekeKusuma signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations. Senior officials from both the organizations were present on the occasion.