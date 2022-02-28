Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 28 February, 2022, 5:04 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Banking Event

AB Bank inks deal with Renaissance Gulshan Hotel

Published : Monday, 28 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25
Business Desk

AB Bank inks deal with Renaissance Gulshan Hotel

AB Bank inks deal with Renaissance Gulshan Hotel

AB Bank Ltd signed an agreement with Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel under which ABBL credit cardholders will enjoy B1G1 buffet dinner and B1G2 buffet breakfast or launch.
In addition, AB Bank debit and credit card cardholders will get 10pc discount at Renaissance Hotel's Gulshan Baking Company and at their Spa, says a press release. Deputy Managing Director of AB Bank Limited,Abdur Rahman and General Manager of Renaissance Gulshan Hotel, NoekeKusuma signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations. Senior officials from both the organizations were present on the occasion.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
AB Bank inks deal with Renaissance Gulshan Hotel
Banking Event
Germany to limit Russia’s SWIFT access as EU mulls ban
France seizes ship suspected of violating sanctions against Russia
IPO subscription of JMI Hospital starts
B2B innovation a solution in digital marketing: Peter Ko
FBCCI wants no supplementary duty on local products
YRC comes up to help family of 6 brothers, killed in road accident


Latest News
West ban Russian planes from their skies
BNP not only opposes EC, but also elections: Hasan
Over 400 Bangladeshis enter Poland, Hungary, Romania
Russia should be expelled from 2022 World Cup: France
Every election is a challenge: CEC
Kyiv to hold talks with Moscow along Belarus border
4 killed as pickup-CNG collides head-on in Noakhali
2 held with drugs in Panchagarh
Easybike driver killed in bus crash in Barishal
Holy Shab-e-Meraj on Monday
Most Read News
West ban Russian planes from their skies
Alarming rise in contraception failure
Some thoughts on pension scheme
Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor Atiqul Islam
Newly appointed CEC, 4 ECs to take oath this afternoon
Razia Lohani passes away
Oil depot on fire as missiles hit town near Kyiv
Editor Mufazzal no more
US, Europe to remove 'selected Russian banks' from SWIFT
Russia lost about 4,300 men, claims Ukraine
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft