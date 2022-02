Banking Event

Mohammed Rabiul Hossain, Managing Director and CEO of Uttara Bank Ltd inaugurating its 30th ATM booth at Bonpara Poura Bhaban, Pabna Road, Natore recently. Md. Rabiul Hasan, General Manager (PRD), Alok Kumar Saha, Deputy General Manager and Zonal Head (Rajshahi Zone) and local dignitaries are present on the occasion. photo: Bank