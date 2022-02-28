Video
Monday, 28 February, 2022
Germany to limit Russia’s SWIFT access as EU mulls ban

Published : Monday, 28 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 18

KIEV, Feb 27: Germany said Saturday it was working to exclude Russia from the SWIFT banking system as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky again asked European nations to sever Moscow from the important financial mechanism.
SWIFT's messaging system allows banks to communicate rapidly and securely about transactions, and cutting Russia off would cripple its trade with most of the world.
Germany had been more cautious about excluding Russia from SWIFT. Russian gas makes up a higher share of its energy supplies than other European countries.
But Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and Economy Minister Robert Habeck said they were working "urgently on limiting the collateral damage from an exclusion from SWIFT so that (the measure) hits the right people".
"What we need is a targeted and functional limitation of SWIFT," they added in a joint statement.
Zelensky had earlier urged the European Union to impose the sanction and called out Germany and Hungary, as troops battled for Ukraine's capital Kyiv.
"There is already almost full support from the EU countries to disconnect Russia from SWIFT. I hope that Germany and Hungary will have the courage to support this decision," Zelensky said in a video address posted online.    -AFP


