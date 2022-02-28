B2B innovation a solution in digital marketing: Peter Ko



LG Bangladesh Managing Director Peter Ko

Peter Ko, Managing Director of LG Bangladesh since July 2021 was responsible for overseeing operations of the System Air-conditioning Department in Asia, directly from LG Headquarters in Seoul, South Korea; but his journey with LG began initially in Nigeria and Italy.

Now, in Bangladesh, Mr Ko is overseeing a number of impressive innovations. LG has stood out, in particular, due to their prioritisation of catering to the specific needs of the Bangladeshi market.

Talking to daily Observer he said "At LG, we are focusing on localising our products to suit the needs of a rapidly growing Bangladesh," said Mr. Ko. Through their local partner Global Brand (Pvt.) Ltd., LG Bangladesh is currently collaborating with the Ministry of Agriculture to integrate advanced technology into the agricultural industry in Bangladesh. Presently, the brand's main focus in terms of driving an impactful growth in Bangladesh is related to customising products to facilitate the country's currently ongoing development projects. "Our main goal is to serve B2B markets in order to speed up development projects in Bangladesh. The metro lines, airports, and high-rise projects currently in progress require IT products, and we are ready to provide them," said Mr. Ko.

The global practices being implemented by LG also show their prioritisation of innovation in Bangladesh. On this matter, Mr. Ko said, "We are growing our business for B2B along with our B2C segments in order to meet the growing demand of electronics for commercial purposes. In line with the recent developments in infrastructure, we see excellent potential in the digitalization of Bangladesh." To this effect, the company is working to provide large-scale B2B support for commercial purposes.

Their B2B-specific range has a particular focus on the previously mentioned information displays, but also central air conditioners and chiller systems. According to Mr. Ko, LG provides a total solution service that includes supply, installation, maintenance, and more.

LG is also working to ensure sustainability in the long run by focusing on green initiatives to ensure the technology they create is completely non-toxic. With energy efficiency being one of the company's primary goals, LG has completely halted the production of non-inverter air conditioners. "At LG, with the slogan Life's Good, we aim to introduce design innovation and technology to elevate our customers' living standards," said Mr. Ko. For the last 25 years, LG has been distributing a range of consumer electronics, which includes home entertainment units, monitors, refrigerators, and ovens. One of their newest and best selling products is the LG True Water Purifier, which utilises a True RO filtration system along with a stainless-steel tank that provides dual protection against impurities.

When asked his thoughts about the future of the consumer electronics industry in Bangladesh, Mr. Ko emphasised on the need for innovation. "As a company, we want to be a part of Bangladesh's move towards a fully developed and digitised country," said Mr. Ko.

"This is why we are taking initiatives to increase technological awareness alongside our B2B and B2C activities. We believe that with proper knowledge of the power of technological innovations, Bangladesh can reach its potential much faster and much more efficiently."













