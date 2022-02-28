Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 28 February, 2022, 5:03 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

YRC comes up to help family of 6 brothers, killed in road accident

Published : Monday, 28 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68
Business Desk

YRC comes up to help family of 6 brothers, killed in road accident

YRC comes up to help family of 6 brothers, killed in road accident

Yamaha Riders Club (YRC) is an organization of the Yamaha motorcycle riders of Bangladesh, has come forward to assist the family of six brothers killed in a recent road accident at Chakaria of Cox's Bazar district.
The motorcycle club has branches in every districts of the country and has about three and a half thousand members all over the country, says a press release.
Club members participate in various activities related to motorcycle as well as various social activities for the welfare of the society.
Members of Yamaha Riders Club in collaboration with ACI Motors have provided financial assistance and food items to the families of those died in a tragic road accident at Chakaria in Cox's Bazar. Higher officials of Yamaha Motorcycles Bangladesh were also present at the time.
Suresh Chandra Sushil of Chakaria in Cox's Bazar died on 30 January 2022. Suresh Chandra's five sons were died in a road accident on their way home from a local temple after performing religious rites.
Another seriously injured brother was admitted in the intensive care unit (ICU) of a private hospital in Chattogram city and died on Tuesday morning after being treated in the ICU for 15 days. The accident took place in Malumghat area of Chakaria upazila of Cox's Bazar-Chattogram highway.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
AB Bank inks deal with Renaissance Gulshan Hotel
Banking Event
Germany to limit Russia’s SWIFT access as EU mulls ban
France seizes ship suspected of violating sanctions against Russia
IPO subscription of JMI Hospital starts
B2B innovation a solution in digital marketing: Peter Ko
FBCCI wants no supplementary duty on local products
YRC comes up to help family of 6 brothers, killed in road accident


Latest News
West ban Russian planes from their skies
BNP not only opposes EC, but also elections: Hasan
Over 400 Bangladeshis enter Poland, Hungary, Romania
Russia should be expelled from 2022 World Cup: France
Every election is a challenge: CEC
Kyiv to hold talks with Moscow along Belarus border
4 killed as pickup-CNG collides head-on in Noakhali
2 held with drugs in Panchagarh
Easybike driver killed in bus crash in Barishal
Holy Shab-e-Meraj on Monday
Most Read News
West ban Russian planes from their skies
Alarming rise in contraception failure
Some thoughts on pension scheme
Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor Atiqul Islam
Newly appointed CEC, 4 ECs to take oath this afternoon
Razia Lohani passes away
Oil depot on fire as missiles hit town near Kyiv
Editor Mufazzal no more
US, Europe to remove 'selected Russian banks' from SWIFT
Russia lost about 4,300 men, claims Ukraine
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft