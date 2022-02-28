

YRC comes up to help family of 6 brothers, killed in road accident

The motorcycle club has branches in every districts of the country and has about three and a half thousand members all over the country, says a press release.

Club members participate in various activities related to motorcycle as well as various social activities for the welfare of the society.

Members of Yamaha Riders Club in collaboration with ACI Motors have provided financial assistance and food items to the families of those died in a tragic road accident at Chakaria in Cox's Bazar. Higher officials of Yamaha Motorcycles Bangladesh were also present at the time.

Suresh Chandra Sushil of Chakaria in Cox's Bazar died on 30 January 2022. Suresh Chandra's five sons were died in a road accident on their way home from a local temple after performing religious rites.

Another seriously injured brother was admitted in the intensive care unit (ICU) of a private hospital in Chattogram city and died on Tuesday morning after being treated in the ICU for 15 days. The accident took place in Malumghat area of Chakaria upazila of Cox's Bazar-Chattogram highway.















