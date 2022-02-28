Video
Lovello launches 6 new Ice Cream in market

Published : Monday, 28 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65
Business Desk

Beloved Ice-Cream brand, Lovello, is releasing six new ice creams with four new flavors into the market. The new products hitting the market are Coffee Blast, Choco Blast Mini, Choco Hidden Heart and Premium Assorted Box 2.0. Coffee Blast Ice Cream will be available in cups, 500 liter tub and in 1 liter tub.
This Saturday, the products were announced by Dato' Engineer Md. Ekramul Haque, Managing Director of Lovello Ice Cream in the "Lovello Annual Dinner, 2022" at Sheraton Dhaka, Banani recently, says a press release.
Also present at the event were Lovello's Chairperson, Datin' Shamima Nargis Haque, COO Engineer Mohammad Kamruzzaman, Advisor S. M. Mamtazul Islam and Chief Strategic Officer M. Rajib Hasan and other high officials.
"For the last two years or so, we have tried to keep ourselves better at home. Now we have entered the new form of normal life. In this new life we have appeared with a new taste of love. Because Lovello believes in keeping everyone well and happy with love" said Dato' Engineer Md. Ekramul Haque.
Lovello Ice Cream started its journey on Valentine's Day on February 14th 2016. Earlier in 2019, on the third anniversary of the company, they released four new flavors including Shahi Kulfi and Belgian Chocolate coated Choco Beats Ice Cream that are now immensely popular among fans of the brand. Taufika Foods and Lovello Ice Cream PLC also expressed gratitude to all of the people who always supported that brand, and called upon them to spread love in their hearts in the future as well.


