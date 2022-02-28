Buisness Events

Islamic Finance and Investment Limited (IFIL) Chairman S. M. Bakhtiar Alam flanked by members of the Board of Directors of the company cuts a cake to celebrate the 16th founding anniversary of the IFIL at its Head Office at Tejgaon, Dhaka on Sunday.The Canada Chapter of ICMAB (Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Bangladesh) placed floral wreath at the Canada Dentonia Park, Toronto, Ontario Shahid Minar on February 21 last in observance of Amar Ekushey, the International Mother Language Day. On the occasion the chapter organized a Probhat Ferry early on the day, participated by the fellow and associate members of the Institute, their family members. ICMAB Canada Chapter Chairman G.M.S. Aziz Uddin Ahmed led the Probhat Ferry procession participated by Akhter Ahmed, Md. Monzur Morshed, Ghulam Faruk, Mrs. Shahnaz Kashem, Dr. S. M. Ebadul Islam, Md. Mahfuzur Rahman ACMA and some other members of the chapters.