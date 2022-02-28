Video
India plans urea import deal with Iran using rupee payments

Published : Monday, 28 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 89

Feb 27: India plans to pay in rupees for its first long-term urea import deal with Iran to hedge itself from global supply disruptions, higher prices and forex volatilities, sources familiar with the matter said, complicated now by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
India halted urea imports from Iran in 2019 under pressure from tough US sanctions on Tehran and government data show that Asia's third-largest economy turned to countries such as China, Ukraine and Russia to meet its demand for the crop nutrient.
Last year, some Indian states faced shortages of urea after "abrupt" export restrictions by China amid high global prices, one of the sources said.
"Now, the Russia-Ukraine issue has added to uncertainties over supplies and prices ... so our aim is to secure supplies at reasonable rates," the source said.    -Reuters


