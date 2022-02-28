Video
bKash again gives books to poor children at book fair

Published : Monday, 28 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 96
Business Desk

Unlike last year, 40 students including Samia, Lamia, Ekanto and Habib from Obhizatrik School of  Mirpur branch could visit this year's book fair.
With this initiative of their school, they enjoyed visiting the fair and each of them was overwhelmed after receiving5 story books from bKash, says a press release.
Like previous year, bKash will distribute books to various organizations including schools for underprivileged children, a number of primary schools, libraries and old age homes. bKash will collect these books from visitors, writers and readers at Bangla Academy Book Fair, books donated by customers at bKash customer care centers and super shops across the country, and also donate books from its own fund.
All those books will be distributed through non-profitable organization Obhizatrik Foundation. As part of this, books were handed over to the underprivileged children who came to the fair on Saturday afternoon. Mir Nawbut Ali, Chief Marketing Officer of bKash, and Saad Bin Sattar, Head of Child Sponsorship of Obhizatrik Foundation were present at the event.
In the last two years, bKash has distributed 22,650 books on the occasion of the book fair. To make this year's book distribution successful again, bKash has set up 5 special booths at the fair premises. In addition, booths have been set up at bKash's customer care centers and shopping marts like Agora, Meena Bazar, etc. Interested ones can come to the booth and donate all kinds of new and old books.
" bKash has taken the initiative to donate books so that underprivileged children can get a variety of books and expand their world of imagination, just like your own child. Over the last few years, we have been able to make the time of many children colorful by distributing the books donated by you and from bKash. Following the success of last two years, this time we are collecting books on a larger scale for children."
This year also, bKash is the patron of Amar Ekushey Book Fair. Besides, like last few years, customers will get a maximum cash back of 150 Taka up to 10%upon purchasing books through bKash payment. Every day, 10 customers who are making the highest amount of bKash payments are getting rewards from 200to 1,000 Taka. Apart from providing clean drinking water and wheel chair facility for the visitors, bKash has arranged puppet show for entertaining the children insidethe fair premises. Sitting arrangement for readers, authors and visitors has also been made by bKash so that people can sit in relax if needed.


