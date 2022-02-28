

Bangladesh Finance sets up 10-bed HDU Unit at DNMIS

The unit was set up with the financial support of Bangladesh Finance (BF) worth over BDT 69 lakh and accordingly BF Chairman Manwar Hossain inaugurated the HDU unit.

Advocate Kazi Firoz Rashid, Member of Parliament for Dhaka-6 constituency and President of the organization were also present at the occasion.

Manwar Hossain said: " Bangladesh Finance has provided financial assistance to the Dhaka National Medical Institute Hospital to provide better services to the patients." The chairman of the organization hopes that the quality of service will increase through this.

Meanwhile, welcoming the initiative, Advocate Kazi Firoz Rashid MP said that, " The country is moving forward due to the contribution of the rich in the society in various fields; this is proved by the grant of Bangladesh Finance given to the hospital." He called upon others in the society to come forward to take the country forward.

It may be mentioned here that Alhaj Anwar Hossain, the founder and chairman of Anwar Group, one of the largest industrial conglomerates in the country, died in August 2021. The organizers said that the HDU unit was named Alhaj Anwar Hossain HDU Unit to commemorate his contribution in various fields of society.

Also present on the occasion were Hossain Mehmood, Managing Director, Anwar Group of Industries, Hossain Akhter, Group Executive Director, Mahbubul Haque, Executive Director, Alhaj Anwar Hossain Foundation, Dr. Mohammad Shamsur Rahman, Principal, Dhaka National Medical Institute Hospital, Prof. Brie, Director and Member Secretary of the Management Board. J. (Retd) Dr. Iffat Ara, Member of the Board of Management Jinnatul Bakia MP and others of the Board.

















