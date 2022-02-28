Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 28 February, 2022, 5:03 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

JTI BD celebrates 50 years of BD-Japan Friendship

Published : Monday, 28 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 101
Business Desk

Japan Ambassador to Bangladesh Ito Naoki Japan attend as the special guest at the inauguration of an art exhibition organised by the Tobacco International (JTI) at Edge Gallery, Bay's Edgewater, Gulshan, Dhaka late on Friday last.

Japan Ambassador to Bangladesh Ito Naoki Japan attend as the special guest at the inauguration of an art exhibition organised by the Tobacco International (JTI) at Edge Gallery, Bay's Edgewater, Gulshan, Dhaka late on Friday last.

'Embrace Friendship', an exhibition featuring commissioned artworks by Anisuzzaman Anis unveiled by Japan Tobacco International (JTI) at Edge Gallery, Bay's Edgewater, Gulshan, Dhaka on Saturday will continue until March 5 next.
The exhibition titled "Embrace Friendship: Celebrating 50 Years of Japan-Bangladesh Friendship," is showcasing commissioned artworks by prominent artist Professor Anisuzzaman Anis, Department of Printmaking, Faculty of Fine Arts, University of Dhaka.
The artworks were crafted using Japanese technique of woodcut printmaking as a homage to the union between the two countries, says a press release.
Bangladesh Foreign Minister Dr. A. K Abdul Momen, MP and Japan Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Bangladesh Ito Naoki attended the inaugural session as the chief guest and special guest respectively on Friday. The art exhibition is open to the public from February 26 to March 5.
In a video message Dr. A. K Abdul Momen, MP said: "It is indeed a privilege for me to inaugurate this art exhibition as it is truly a befitting tribute to the glorious friendship between Japan and Bangladesh. This relation is a strong one and both governments are committed to strengthen and elevate the bilateral relations further between the two friendly countries."     
Ito Naoki said: "I would like to express my heartfelt felicitations to JTI for inaugurating this art event successfully. Also, congratulations to prominent artist Prof. Anisuzzaman Anis. The art exhibition, 'Embrace Friendship', is a tribute to the friendship of 50 years between Japan and Bangladesh. As we celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of our diplomatic relations between Japan and Bangladesh, this event is endorsed as a commemorative event by Japan."
JTI Bangladesh Managing Director Neil Coupland said: "We are proud and honored to celebrate this important milestone. Japan has been committed to not only the infrastructure and human development of Bangladesh, but also in the areas of education, art, and culture. Since our landmark investment in 2018, JTI Bangladesh has been an avid supporter of Bangladeshi artists with a Japanese connection and this art exhibition aims to pay a tribute to the union between the two countries."
The inauguration ceremony was also attended by guests from the government, business, art, media, and many other dignitaries in Bangladesh.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
AB Bank inks deal with Renaissance Gulshan Hotel
Banking Event
Germany to limit Russia’s SWIFT access as EU mulls ban
France seizes ship suspected of violating sanctions against Russia
IPO subscription of JMI Hospital starts
B2B innovation a solution in digital marketing: Peter Ko
FBCCI wants no supplementary duty on local products
YRC comes up to help family of 6 brothers, killed in road accident


Latest News
West ban Russian planes from their skies
BNP not only opposes EC, but also elections: Hasan
Over 400 Bangladeshis enter Poland, Hungary, Romania
Russia should be expelled from 2022 World Cup: France
Every election is a challenge: CEC
Kyiv to hold talks with Moscow along Belarus border
4 killed as pickup-CNG collides head-on in Noakhali
2 held with drugs in Panchagarh
Easybike driver killed in bus crash in Barishal
Holy Shab-e-Meraj on Monday
Most Read News
West ban Russian planes from their skies
Alarming rise in contraception failure
Some thoughts on pension scheme
Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor Atiqul Islam
Newly appointed CEC, 4 ECs to take oath this afternoon
Razia Lohani passes away
Oil depot on fire as missiles hit town near Kyiv
Editor Mufazzal no more
US, Europe to remove 'selected Russian banks' from SWIFT
Russia lost about 4,300 men, claims Ukraine
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft