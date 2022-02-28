realme offers up to 9pc cashback on its 2nd BD anniv

The country's leading smartphone brand realme has offered up to 9 per cent cashback for customers in Daraz and Pickaboo in a campaign launched on its 2nd anniversary in Bangladesh

During the ongoing campaign, the realme GT Neo 2 can be purchased at a price of BDT 37,718 only. On the other hand, realme GT Master edition will be available at BDT 32,314, says a press release.

Realme 8 and realme 8 5G can be purchased at consecutively BDT 21,846 and BDT 21,178 prices. On top it, Daraz will have 12-month EMI facilities at 0% interest as a special offer.

Alongside, every day from 5-6pm during the campaign lucky 20 customers will be received special discount vouchers. During that period the first 20 customers will receive the voucher. To purchase on may click - https://click.daraz.com.bd/e/_6hnxm

In addition, on the occasion of the anniversary, realme C25Y will be available with cashback offer at Pickaboo for only BDT 12,390, while realme C25S is available for only BDT 14,490. Realme 9i will also be available for just BDT 18,290. There are also great discounts on every realme smartphone. To purchase click - https://www.pickaboo.com/smartphone/realme.html







