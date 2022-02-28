BSCIC holds beekeeping development workshop

The Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industry Corporation (BSCIC) is perusing a project that attempt to promote beekeeping activities through training micro entrepreneurs. As part of the program the BSCIC organized a skill developing workshop for beekeeping in Khulna region on Saturday.

The proposed project titled 'Development of beekeeping through application of modern technology' is a green leaf of FY 2021-22. BSIC has taken up this project under the Ministry of Industries to implement the government's My Village, My City program. Nepal Chandra Karmakar, Director (Planning & Research) BSIC, was present at the beekeeping workshop as the chief guest.

Md. Hafizur Rahman, Deputy Director, Department of Agricultural Extension, Khulna, Mohammad Rashedur Rahman, Deputy General Manager (Planning) BSIC and Tushar Kanti Roy, Lecturer, Khulna Agricultural University, were present as the special guests.

Hafizur Rahman presented overall BSCIC activities, master plan, BSCIC contribution in development of honey industry, existing status and problems of bee industry, activities identified under the proposed project.

In the workshop, the entrepreneurs involved in the honey industry highlighted the problems of the industry and suggested to include important aspects of the project. -UNB







