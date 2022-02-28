Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 28 February, 2022, 5:02 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

National Geographic Channel features Walton Plant

Published : Monday, 28 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 97

National Geographic Channel features Walton Plant

National Geographic Channel features Walton Plant

Walton has become the first Bangladeshi company to be featured in the National Geographic Channel's documentary series "Super Factories."
The episode featuring the Walton factory in Gazipur was aired at 8:30pm (Bangladesh time) Saturday, giving viewers an insight into the company's manufacturing process and success story.
The subscribers of Bangladesh Cable Operator (dish connection) and DTH users were able to watch the 44-minute documentary on National Geographic.
Super Factories unveiled the story of the successful application of modern engineering, functioning and innovation that goes behind the scenes of the making of Walton products.
The programme also showcased Walton's aspirations to contribute to the transformation of Bangladesh from an agricultural country to a manufacturing hub of electronics and technology products, branding "Made in Bangladesh."
National Geographic India said: "We endeavour to bring thought-provoking stories across the globe, through insightful narrative. Our popular Super Factories series was created to give viewers a deeper understanding of high-tech factories and expand their knowledge."
"With this latest edition, we aim to showcase the compelling journey of Walton Group, highlighting their innovative approach to adapt to the evolving technology and the needs of consumers that have helped them to make significant strides within the consumer electronics industry."
Walton's Chief Marketing Officer Mohammad Firoj Alam said: "Walton is representing Bangladesh in the global arena in the fields of engineering and technological advancement. In this documentary, we wanted to share our success story with the audience at home and abroad."
The programme will be rebroadcast at 10.30am (Bangladesh time) on March 6, 13, and 27, April 2 and 3 and 8.30pm (Bangladesh time) on March 12 and 19.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
AB Bank inks deal with Renaissance Gulshan Hotel
Banking Event
Germany to limit Russia’s SWIFT access as EU mulls ban
France seizes ship suspected of violating sanctions against Russia
IPO subscription of JMI Hospital starts
B2B innovation a solution in digital marketing: Peter Ko
FBCCI wants no supplementary duty on local products
YRC comes up to help family of 6 brothers, killed in road accident


Latest News
West ban Russian planes from their skies
BNP not only opposes EC, but also elections: Hasan
Over 400 Bangladeshis enter Poland, Hungary, Romania
Russia should be expelled from 2022 World Cup: France
Every election is a challenge: CEC
Kyiv to hold talks with Moscow along Belarus border
4 killed as pickup-CNG collides head-on in Noakhali
2 held with drugs in Panchagarh
Easybike driver killed in bus crash in Barishal
Holy Shab-e-Meraj on Monday
Most Read News
West ban Russian planes from their skies
Alarming rise in contraception failure
Some thoughts on pension scheme
Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor Atiqul Islam
Newly appointed CEC, 4 ECs to take oath this afternoon
Razia Lohani passes away
Oil depot on fire as missiles hit town near Kyiv
Editor Mufazzal no more
US, Europe to remove 'selected Russian banks' from SWIFT
Russia lost about 4,300 men, claims Ukraine
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft