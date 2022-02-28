

National Geographic Channel features Walton Plant

The episode featuring the Walton factory in Gazipur was aired at 8:30pm (Bangladesh time) Saturday, giving viewers an insight into the company's manufacturing process and success story.

The subscribers of Bangladesh Cable Operator (dish connection) and DTH users were able to watch the 44-minute documentary on National Geographic.

Super Factories unveiled the story of the successful application of modern engineering, functioning and innovation that goes behind the scenes of the making of Walton products.

The programme also showcased Walton's aspirations to contribute to the transformation of Bangladesh from an agricultural country to a manufacturing hub of electronics and technology products, branding "Made in Bangladesh."

National Geographic India said: "We endeavour to bring thought-provoking stories across the globe, through insightful narrative. Our popular Super Factories series was created to give viewers a deeper understanding of high-tech factories and expand their knowledge."

"With this latest edition, we aim to showcase the compelling journey of Walton Group, highlighting their innovative approach to adapt to the evolving technology and the needs of consumers that have helped them to make significant strides within the consumer electronics industry."

Walton's Chief Marketing Officer Mohammad Firoj Alam said: "Walton is representing Bangladesh in the global arena in the fields of engineering and technological advancement. In this documentary, we wanted to share our success story with the audience at home and abroad."

The programme will be rebroadcast at 10.30am (Bangladesh time) on March 6, 13, and 27, April 2 and 3 and 8.30pm (Bangladesh time) on March 12 and 19. -UNB









