JICA BD eyes to contribute to the country’s health sector

Monday, 28 February, 2022, 5:02 AM
Home Business

Published : Monday, 28 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 134
Business Desk

JICA Bangladesh and SHASTO project attended the 9th Regional Public Health Conference 2022 and organized a Panel Discussion to disseminate JICA's contribution to the health sector in Bangladesh, says a press release.
The conference, held on 25 and 26 February 2022, under the theme "Access to Health and Wellbeing for All" organized by the Faculty of Public Health, Bangladesh University of Health Sciences. In the second dayof conference on February 26, JICA's panel discussion was held with thetitle of"Role of JICA in health system strengthening of Bangladesh".
The aim of this session is to share the JICA's support, as a whole, to the health sector in Bangladesh, focusing on the health system strengthening.
Dr. Masud Reza Kabir, Line Director, Community Based Health Care (CBHC), DGHS, MOHFW was presented the occasion as a chairperson while Takashi Komori, Senior Representative, JICA Bangladesh was present as a Special guest. Dr. Md. Rizwanur Rahman, Line Director, Upazila Health Care, DGHS, Dr. Md. Jahangir Rashid, Deputy Director, DGME, and Dr. Md. Azizur Rahman Khan, Deputy Director and Program ManagerUpazila Health Care, DGHS from MOHFW also participated on the panel discussion.
Salma Akter, Lead Program Officer of Health, JICA, made a presentation on JICA's cooperation on since 1974 to till date. She mentioned based on disease pattern and demand of government's request, JICA has been supporting GoB in different areas of the health sector by providing technical cooperation, grand aid, yen loan, grass root projects and emergency response support loan (COVID-19). Till last year JICA's cooperation to Bangladesh in Health Sector is 426 million USD while total contribution in all other sector is 23,026 million USD.
The current health system strengthening project of JICA on Non-communicable diseases prevention called "Project for Strengthening Health Systems through Organizing Communities (SHASTO)" was presented in detail on the program by Dr. Tajul Islam of ShastoProject. The SHASTO project is a combination of health facility and community-based interventions.
The health facility component includes strengthening of NCD services at the Community Clinics, Upazila Health Complexes and District Hospitals, while the community-based approach includes mobilization of the Community Groups, Community Support Groups and local government.
The panel discussion addressed the current issues of strengthening the health system in order to achieve the conference theme of "Access to Health and Wellbeing for All", such as what needs to be done to realize a stronger health system, and what JICA's role is in that realization.
The SHASTO is a technical cooperation project to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW) supported by JICA which aims to improve both Non-Communicable Disease (NCD) and Maternal Health services in an integrated manner with facility and community-based approaches through mobilizing the Community Groups, Community Support Groups and local government.


