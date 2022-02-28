Video
ADP execution under industries ministry was at 63pc in Jan

Published : Monday, 28 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 131
Business Correspondent

The implementation rate of the Annual Development Programme (ADP) under the Industries Ministry was 63 percent till January under fiscal 2021-22 (FY22).
The information was revealed on Sunday at a review of the progress of implementation of industrial projects under the Revised Annual Development Programme (RADP) in city, according to a press release.
Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun attended the meeting as the chief guest while State Minister for Industries Kamal Ahmed Mojumder was present as special guest.
Industries Secretary Zakia Sultana presided over the meeting.
The meeting was informed that a total of 33 development projects are being implemented at cost of Taka 4,066 crore during this time under the RADP of the Industries Ministry. Out of the projects, 30 are investment projects, two are technical projects and one is being implementing with ministry's own fund.
In his speech, Humayun instructed the officials concerned to further strengthen the monitoring activities of project implementation.
For BSCIC projects the minister said "Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries Corporation (BSCIC) is a big organization. So, everyone in the organisation has to work harder than before," he added.
Among others, senior officials of the ministry were present on the occasion.


