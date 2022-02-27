US in talks with India on its stance over Ukraine

WASHINGTON, Feb 26: The United States is in discussions with India over its position on the Russian invasion of Ukraine, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Friday, as New Delhi has yet to clearly condemn Moscow's assault.

"We continue to engage with the Indians," Psaki told reporters. On Thursday, when asked about the issue by a reporter, President Joe Biden admitted: "We

haven't resolved that completely." In telephone talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for an "immediate cessation of violence," his office said -- but he did not explicitly condemn Moscow's military operation.

India has historically had close ties with Russia, and Moscow is a major supplier of arms to the South Asian nation. On Friday, India abstained during a UN Security Council vote over a resolution stating that the group of countries "deplores in the strongest terms" Russia's "aggression" against Ukraine and which would have demanded the immediate withdrawal of its troops.

Despite months of effort by Washington to consolidate its alliances in the Asia-Pacific region, Biden has yet to completely win New Delhi over to his promise of making Putin a "pariah on the international stage." The Biden administration is particularly keen to breathe new life into the so-called diplomatic "Quad" -- Australia, India, Japan and the United States -- to blunt China's expanding power in the region.

Biden said is in still unresolved "consultations" with India, when asked if Washington and Delhi were fully in sync on a response to Russia's attack on Ukraine ahead of an expected United Nations Security Council vote.

Biden did not elaborate, but his short response to a question at a briefing at which he announced tough new sanctions on Russia over Ukraine drew attention to an awkward division between his administration and India, a country central to its efforts to push back against China's growing power.

India has developed close ties with Washington in recent years but has a long-standing close relationship with Moscow, which remains a major supplier of its defence equipment.

The 15-member United Nations Security Council, of which India is a member, is likely to vote on Friday on a draft resolution that would condemn Russia for invading Ukraine and require Moscow to immediately and unconditionally withdraw, a senior US administration official said.

Russia is expected to veto the step, but Washington sees the vote as a chance to try and isolate Moscow, seeking at least 13 votes in favour and an abstention by Russia's partner - China. India has so far avoided condemning Russian actions in Ukraine, although Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi did urge an end to violence there in a call with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Biden said Putin would be a pariah on the international stage as a result of his attack on Ukraine and "any nation that countenances Russia's naked aggression against Ukraine will be stained by association." Asked if India was fully in sync with the United States, he said: "We're in consultation with India today. We haven't resolved that completely."








