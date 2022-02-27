Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 27 February, 2022, 2:31 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

First dose of C-19 vaccine to be given as before: Zahid

Published : Sunday, 27 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 217
Staff Correspondent 

Women along with their kids clamber over a wall of a corona vaccination centre at Keraniganj on Friday. As Saturday was the last day for the first dose of vaccine people rushed to the vaccination centers across the country making it difficult for health workers to handle such big crowds. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Women along with their kids clamber over a wall of a corona vaccination centre at Keraniganj on Friday. As Saturday was the last day for the first dose of vaccine people rushed to the vaccination centers across the country making it difficult for health workers to handle such big crowds. PHOTO: OBSERVER

The first dose of coronavirus vaccine is not being discontinued said the Health Minister Zahid Maleque. The first dose of coronavirus vaccine will continue in the country as before.
Zahid Maleque came up with the discloser at a virtual meeting on Saturday.
The Health Minister said, "The first, second and booster doses of the Covid-19 vaccine will be administered in the country as
before. There is no shortage of vaccines in the country. We want to reassure everyone that the first, second and booster doses of vaccine will continue after today. All types of vaccination activities will be continued."
"We have started the process to administer one crore vaccinations across the country which is happening peacefully. A large number of people are present at the vaccination centre. More people are coming to get vaccinated than we can imagine. No complaints found anywhere. The people of our country are vaccine friendly. We have set a target of one crore vaccines, but our idea is to exceed one crore," he added.
Lokman Hossain Mia, the Health Secretary, said, "People are overjoyed to get the vaccine. Our campaign is successful. One lakh officers of different levels of health sectors have worked sincerely. Mass vaccination has been extended for two more days to vaccinate 100 per cent of the people."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Russia vetoes UN resolution deploring 'aggression' in Ukraine
NATO deploys response force for first time
US in talks with India on its stance over Ukraine
First dose of C-19 vaccine to be given as before: Zahid
Russian forces pound Ukraine for third day
Editor Mufazzal no more
Kazi Habibul Awal heads new EC
Biden imposes sanctions on Russia, says no plans to talk with Putin


Latest News
UN determined to enhance humanitarian aid, Guterres tells Zelensky
Polish PM says Russia could attack Poland, Finland, Baltics
Russian troops enter Ukraine's second city, fighting under way
PM opens 150 feet-long scroll painting on Bangabandhu
Zelensky asks UN to strip Russia of its security council vote
Military capabilities: Russia vs Ukraine
Ekushey Book Fair extended till March 17
Sharif Uddin files petition to ACC for reinstatement in job
Russian forces suffering from logistical challenges:UK defense ministry
North Korea fires ballistic missile, restarting weapons tests
Most Read News
Ukraine claims 3,500 Russian soldiers killed so far
200 Bangladeshis reach Poland, Romania from Ukraine
8 die from Covid, 759 new cases of infection in 24 hours
Pro-AL panel wins Dhaka Bar elections
Ukraine prolonging conflict by refusing talks: Russia
Stocks rebound, oil back below $100
Man killed in Habiganj road accident
Pilkhana massacre anniversary in pictures
CAAB cleaning staff  held with 41.76 kg gold
Policeman held after  for alleged torture  of wife for dowry
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft