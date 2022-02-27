First dose of C-19 vaccine to be given as before: Zahid



Women along with their kids clamber over a wall of a corona vaccination centre at Keraniganj on Friday. As Saturday was the last day for the first dose of vaccine people rushed to the vaccination centers across the country making it difficult for health workers to handle such big crowds. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Zahid Maleque came up with the discloser at a virtual meeting on Saturday.

The Health Minister said, "The first, second and booster doses of the Covid-19 vaccine will be administered in the country as

before. There is no shortage of vaccines in the country. We want to reassure everyone that the first, second and booster doses of vaccine will continue after today. All types of vaccination activities will be continued."

"We have started the process to administer one crore vaccinations across the country which is happening peacefully. A large number of people are present at the vaccination centre. More people are coming to get vaccinated than we can imagine. No complaints found anywhere. The people of our country are vaccine friendly. We have set a target of one crore vaccines, but our idea is to exceed one crore," he added.

Lokman Hossain Mia, the Health Secretary, said, "People are overjoyed to get the vaccine. Our campaign is successful. One lakh officers of different levels of health sectors have worked sincerely. Mass vaccination has been extended for two more days to vaccinate 100 per cent of the people."







