Editor Mufazzal no more
Published : Sunday, 27 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM Count : 280
AM Mufazzal, editor of The New Nation, died on Saturday after prolonged illness. He was 89.
He breathed her last at his Uttara residence in Dhaka on Saturday evening.
He left behind a son and
daughter-in-law, a host of relatives and admirers to mourn her death.
M Monam, son of AM Mufazzal, said the Namaj-e-janaza of the deceased will be held at the Uttara Sector-4 Jam-e-Mosque after Zohr prayer on Sunday.
Earlier, AM Mufazzal first started his journalism career in the now defunct the Bangladesh Observer.