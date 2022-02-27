

Editor Mufazzal no more

He breathed her last at his Uttara residence in Dhaka on Saturday evening.

He left behind a son and

daughter-in-law, a host of relatives and admirers to mourn her death.

M Monam, son of AM Mufazzal, said the Namaj-e-janaza of the deceased will be held at the Uttara Sector-4 Jam-e-Mosque after Zohr prayer on Sunday.

Earlier, AM Mufazzal first started his journalism career in the now defunct the Bangladesh Observer.





