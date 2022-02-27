

Kazi Habibul Awal heads new EC

Of them, former Senior Secretary Kazi Habibul Awal was appointed as Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) while retired District Judge Rashida Sultana, retired Brigadier General Ahsan Habib Khan, retired Senior Secretaries Md Alamgir and Anisur Rahman were appointed as new election commissioners (EC).

The Cabinet Division on Saturday issued two separate gazette notifications appointing the new CEC and ECs. Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam signed the notifications following the instruction of the President.

The notifications said the President has appointed the new CEC and ECs under his discretion given in the Article 118(1) of the Constitution.

The new commission would take office immediately as the tenure of previous EC led by KM Nurul Huda expired on February 14 this year and there's no CEC or ECs in the office since then.

Earlier on February 24, the six-member Search Committee has handed over its recommendation to the President with a short list of 10 eligible persons. The 10 persons were selected from the 322 names suggested by the country's political parties, civil society organizations and representatives, media persons and individuals.

On behalf of the committee, its members High Court Division Justice SM Quddus Zaman, Comptroller and Auditor General of Bangladesh Mohammad Muslim Chowdhury, Bangladesh Public Service Commission Chairman Md Sohrab Hossain, former Election Commissioner Muhammad Sohul Hossain and writer Anwara Syed Haque met the President at Bangabhaban.

Search Committee Chairman Justice Obaidul Hasan hadn't joined the delegation for his sickness.

Among others, Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam, who served the committee as Member Secretary, also accompanied the delegation.

Earlier on February 5 this year, the Cabinet Division issued a gazette notification forming a six-member search committee - led by Justice Obaidul Hasan of the Appellate Division - to select eligible persons to form next EC in line with the new law passed on January 27.

Following the directives of the President, the six-member committee was formed to recommend 10 names for appointing a CEC and four ECs for the Election Commission (EC).

For the first time in Bangladesh, the Search Committee was formed following a law - "Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners Appointment Act, 2022" which was passed in the Parliament (Jatiya Sangsad) in last month.

The search panel had held separate meetings with the country's enrolled political parties, civil society personalities, media representatives and individual persons and taken the suggestions and proposals for selecting 10 names for appointing CEC and ECs. They had received some 322 names from the meetings.

However, some political parties including BNP were refrained of giving any name of suggestions to the panel.

Holding at least seven formal meetings of the committee, the names were finalized for recommendation.

Of the new Election Commission, Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal had retired from the civil service as senior secretary to the Defence Ministry.

Before joining the Defence Ministry office, he had also served as secretary to the Religious Affairs Ministry and Drafting wing of the Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Ministry. He was the last Secretary to the Law Ministry from the administrative division of the civil service.

After separation of judiciary from the administrative division, he was sent to the Religious Affairs Ministry as its secretary.

Joining the administration as an assistant judge in 1983, Habibul Awal changed his cadre and was promoted to the rank of deputy secretary of the admin cadre. When he was assigned as secretary to the law, the judicial service cadre officials started movement demanding to preserve the post only for the judicial cadre officials. Amid the movement, he was transferred from the post.

Kazi Habibul Awal was born on 21 January 1956. He received LL.B (Hons.) in 1976 and LL.M in 1978 from Dhaka University. He obtained Certificate of Enrollment as an advocate from Bangladesh Bar Council in 1980 and became member of Dhaka District Bar Association.

He appeared in the Bangladesh Civil Service (Judicial) Competitive Examination of 1981 conducted by the Public Service Commission and qualified for appointment in the judicial service. He joined as Munsif (Assistant Judge) in 1981.

He was regularly promoted to the next higher positions of the service and was finally promoted to the post of District and Sessions Judge in 1997. He also worked as secretary, Bangladesh Law Commission, Chairman, Labour Court and Project Director of Bangladesh Legal and Judicial Capacity Building Project.

Kazi Habibul Awal also worked on deputation in the Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs as assistant secretary and deputy secretary. He was appointed as joint secretary in the Legislative Drafting Wing of the Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs in December 2000. He was appointed additional secretary in the Ministry of Law in 2004. Thereafter he was appointed as secretary, Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs on June 28, 2007, and served in that position till December 17, 2009. He was appointed as secretary in the Ministry of Religious Affairs on April 24, 2010, and served in that position before joining the Ministry of Defence.

During his 34-year long service career, Habibul Awal attended a six month long international training course on Legal and Legislative Drafting held in Harare, Zimbabwe in 1986 financed by the Commonwealth Secretariat, London, UK. He attended various international workshops, Seminars and conferences in USA, Switzerland, Czech Republic, Pakistan, Germany, Australia, Malaysia, Singapore, New Zealand, Nepal, Canada, UK, Japan, France, Norway, Sweden, Ghana, South Korea, Philippines, and Hong Kong.

Retired district and sessions judge Rashida Sultana had served as the district judge of Gaibandha and several other positions during her career.

Brigadier General (retd) Ahsan Habib Khan had served as vice chairman of the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) after his retirement for the armed forces. During his service in BTRC, he also served as Director General of a World Bank Project of the telecommunication regulatory authority.

Former Department of Primary Education (DPE) Director General Md Alamgir was assigned as acting secretary to the Technical and Madrasah Education Division under the Education Ministry. Later, he was promoted to the rank of secretary and transferred to the Election Commission as its secretary. Till his retirement, he had served as EC senior secretary.

Anisur Rahman had served as acting secretary and secretary to the Religious Affairs Ministry before joining as secretary to the Energy and Mineral Resources Division. Later, he was promoted to the rank of Senior Secretary and retired from the office. While giving his reaction to media after being appointed as new EC, Anisur Rahman said that he will carry out his responsibilities that have been vested by the constitution with due diligence.

"We will sit and then decide our next course of action," he said, adding that he will be honest and dedicated to carry out his responsibility.





