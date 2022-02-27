Video
AL-backed panel sweeps Dhaka Bar Assos polls

Published : Sunday, 27 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46
Court Correspondent

Awami League-backed Sammilito Ainjibi Samonnay Parishad (SASP) Panel commonly known as White Panel snatched the victory of the Dhaka Bar Association elections for the term of 2022-2023.
White Panel bagged 17 posts, including president and general secretary, while BNP-backed Bangladesh Jatiyatabadi Ainjibi Oikkya (JAO) Panel got six posts, including library secretary.
Advocate Mahbubur Rahman and Md Firojur Rahman Monto have been elected president and general secretary from the White Panel respectively.
Mahbubur got 7,026 votes while his rival candidate Md Khorshed Mia Alam got 4,051 votes. Firojur bagged 6,058 votes while his rival candidate Sayed Nazrul Islam got 4,501 votes.
The other winners from the ruling party-backed White Panel are two vice-presidents - Delwar Hossain Patwary and AKM Shafiqul Islam Shawpan respectively while  two assistant general secretaries -  Md Emanur Rahman and Abu Sayeed Siddik .
Treasurer- Md Noor Hossain, cultural secretary- Taslima Yasmin Dipa, office secretary- Md Arkan Mia, sports secretary- Md Moniruzzaan khan Monir  respectively were elected .
And seven executive members are - Imtiaz Mahmud Prince, Abu Sufian, Golam Imam Hossain, Rakibul Islam Rakib, Shamiul Islam Prince, Md Abul Basher and Jahagir Alam Zahid.
On the other hand winners from BNP-backed Blue Panel elected library secretary   and social welfare secretary are Rafiqul Islam and Mosharref Hossain Mollah.
 And their panel member post winners are Faysal Kabir Sourab, Faridul Hasan Tusher, Mozahidul Islam and Mashiur Raman. The two-day long Dhaka Bar Association election for 2022-2023 terms ended on Thursday.
The result of the election published on Saturday morning. The Chief Election Commissioner Abdullah Abu and others conducted the election.In the election a total of 11,412 voters cast their votes to elect 23 executive posts.
Some 19,847 regular members were enlisted as voters.
In last year Awami League-backed Sammilita Ainjibi Samannoy Parishad (White Panel) bagged a total of 15 posts including president post   while the BNP-backed Jatiyatabadi Ainjibi Parishad's blue panel won a total of eight posts, including the post of general secretary.



