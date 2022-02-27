Fakhrul calls AL govt’s pension scheme new method of looting public money

"Without solving the problems of the people of the country Awami League government is busy in looting by increasing the prices of daily necessities. Their new public pension scheme is also nothing but a new method of embezzlement of public money," said BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.

He made the remarks at a protest rally in front of the National Press Club on Saturday protesting the rising prices of daily necessities, including oil, gas, electricity and water tariffs.

BNP Secretary General said, "In the coronavirus pandemic period the people of the country are suffering from many problems. People have no employment, no security of life. The Awami League government has no concern with all these problems. Today they are busy looting by taking the opportunity of peoples suffering."

Fakhrul said, "There is no place that this government is not looting from. They want to stay in power by looting and smuggling money abroad."

Referring to the new pension scheme announced by the present government as a new method of looting, Fakrul Islam said, "It will take thousands of crores of taka from the people every month. If he dies after 60 years, his family will not get any of the money. "

"The government is busy in looting in every sector of the country; they always think how to cut the pocket of the people of the country. They have no interest in solving people's problems. That is why people today consider Awami League as their biggest enemy," the BNP leader added.

The BNP Secretary General said, "The government has turned itself and all the administrative organs into secure places of corruption. The government has given an opportunity to WASA Managing Director to commit corruption by appointing him on contract basis for consecutive three times. Due to this corruption the price of water is increasing. Electricity prices are rising due to corruption in the quick rental project."

Fakhrul Islam also said, "The government is helping these corrupt people through passing impunity laws in parliament."

The BNP leader said, "The telephone conversation between the Law Minister and the Prime Minister's adviser were leaked. Through this adviser, the government is corrupting the coronavirus vaccine process from the very beginning," he added.

Mentioning that the government is wasting people's tax money to lift the US sanctions, the BNP Secretary General said, "The government has hired lobbyists at a cost of US$ 20,000 a month to lift the US sanctions from the country, because the government has no acceptance inside and outside of the country. They are in power by force."







