CHATTOGRAM, Feb 26: A total of 46 people were detected positive for Covid-19 during the last 24 hours till Saturday after testing 2,181 samples at 16 Covid-19 laboratories in the district.

The number of Covid-19 cases climbed to 1,26, 357 with 46 more people were detected positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, at the 2.11 percent positivity rate till Saturday morning, Dr Ilias Chowdhury, civil surgeon of Chattogram, said. -BSS