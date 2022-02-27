Video
Sunday, 27 February, 2022
National Statistics Day today

Published : Sunday, 27 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 221

The National Statistics Day will be observed in the country today in order to make the government statistics more public oriented and also to reach those to the doorsteps of people.
The theme of this year's day is "Quality statistics is the staircase of better life (Gunogoto Porisongkhan Unnoto Jiboner Sopan), said an official release.
On the eve of the day, President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, in separate messages, expressed their happiness as the Statistics and Informatics Division and the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) are going to observe the day jointly.
President Abdul Hamid in his message said: "Father of Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman had established the BBS in 1974 as a unique and separate body for obtaining accurate information and reliable statistics for adoption and implementation of developmental plans."
The head of the state said that since its inception, BBS has been providing timely and reliable data on policy formulation, adoption and implementation of development plans at national and regional levels.
The use of digital technology in the collection, compilation and publication of information by BBS is accelerating the government's commitment to building a 'Digital Bangladesh'.
It also helps the government's efforts to build a prosperous 'Sonar Bangla', he added.     -BSS


