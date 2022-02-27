Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 27 February, 2022, 2:30 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

POBA urges to control sound pollution

Published : Sunday, 27 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 213

Poribesh Bachao Andolon forms a human chain at Shahabag intersection on Saturday asking the government to control and reduce sound pollution over the city. photo: observer

Poribesh Bachao Andolon forms a human chain at Shahabag intersection on Saturday asking the government to control and reduce sound pollution over the city. photo: observer

Poribesh Bachao Andolon (POBA), an environmentalist organisation, has staged a rally at Shahabag intersection asking the government to control and reduce sound pollution over the city area around 11am on Saturday.
President of Bangladesh Nirapada Pani Andolan Engineer Anwar, President of Debidas Ghat Social Welfare Organization Musa, President of Bangladesh Cycle Implementation Committee Aminul Islam Taposh, President of Mrittika Social Development Organization Khadija Khanam along with the leaders and members of other environmentalist organisations were present in the rally.
Demanding to control sound pollution, Engineer Anwar said that "lately, loud sound has become a very common scenario on the roads of cities. Most of the drivers use weisel without any reason which causes sound pollution and damages our hearing power."
Later he asked the government to provide due punishment to the culprits who intentionally generate sound pollution.
Referring to medical science, Amirul Islam Taposh said that "if a man receives more than 60 db sound for a long time he may lose his hearing power temporarily and if he he receive more than 100 db sound for long time he may lose his hearing ability permanently."
He also said that "in the busy inn of the cities almost 70-80 db sound has been generated where the limitation is set as 45 db for day time and 50 db for night. For industrial area the limitation is set as 40 db for night and 50 db for day time but the reality is, around 60-70 db sound have been generated over days and night."
"If government does not control sound pollution strictly, half of the people of Dhaka city may lose 30 db of hearing ability soon", referring to the specialists he said.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
46 more test positive for C-19 in Ctg
National Statistics Day today
POBA urges to control sound pollution
Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor Atiqul Islam
One killed in city road crash
Ekushey Book Fair  may be extended
Razia Lohani passes away
4 to die including husband


Latest News
UN determined to enhance humanitarian aid, Guterres tells Zelensky
Polish PM says Russia could attack Poland, Finland, Baltics
Russian troops enter Ukraine's second city, fighting under way
PM opens 150 feet-long scroll painting on Bangabandhu
Zelensky asks UN to strip Russia of its security council vote
Military capabilities: Russia vs Ukraine
Ekushey Book Fair extended till March 17
Sharif Uddin files petition to ACC for reinstatement in job
Russian forces suffering from logistical challenges:UK defense ministry
North Korea fires ballistic missile, restarting weapons tests
Most Read News
Ukraine claims 3,500 Russian soldiers killed so far
200 Bangladeshis reach Poland, Romania from Ukraine
8 die from Covid, 759 new cases of infection in 24 hours
Pro-AL panel wins Dhaka Bar elections
Ukraine prolonging conflict by refusing talks: Russia
Stocks rebound, oil back below $100
Man killed in Habiganj road accident
Pilkhana massacre anniversary in pictures
CAAB cleaning staff  held with 41.76 kg gold
Policeman held after  for alleged torture  of wife for dowry
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft