POBA urges to control sound pollution



Poribesh Bachao Andolon forms a human chain at Shahabag intersection on Saturday asking the government to control and reduce sound pollution over the city. photo: observer

President of Bangladesh Nirapada Pani Andolan Engineer Anwar, President of Debidas Ghat Social Welfare Organization Musa, President of Bangladesh Cycle Implementation Committee Aminul Islam Taposh, President of Mrittika Social Development Organization Khadija Khanam along with the leaders and members of other environmentalist organisations were present in the rally.

Demanding to control sound pollution, Engineer Anwar said that "lately, loud sound has become a very common scenario on the roads of cities. Most of the drivers use weisel without any reason which causes sound pollution and damages our hearing power."

Later he asked the government to provide due punishment to the culprits who intentionally generate sound pollution.

Referring to medical science, Amirul Islam Taposh said that "if a man receives more than 60 db sound for a long time he may lose his hearing power temporarily and if he he receive more than 100 db sound for long time he may lose his hearing ability permanently."

He also said that "in the busy inn of the cities almost 70-80 db sound has been generated where the limitation is set as 45 db for day time and 50 db for night. For industrial area the limitation is set as 40 db for night and 50 db for day time but the reality is, around 60-70 db sound have been generated over days and night."

"If government does not control sound pollution strictly, half of the people of Dhaka city may lose 30 db of hearing ability soon", referring to the specialists he said. -UNB







