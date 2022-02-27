Video
One killed in city road crash

Published : Sunday, 27 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 251

A van puller was killed as a truck hit him in front of Abul Hotel at Malibagh Chowdhury Para of Hatirjheel Police Station in the city on Saturday.
The deceased was identified as Md Mamun, 34, son of Abdul Jalil of Bauphal police station of Patuakhali district.
In-charge of Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) police outpost Md Bachchu Miah confirmed .
He said the accident took place in the area around 11.30pm on Friday when a truck hit Mamun while he was crossing the road, leaving him critically injured.
The victim was admitted to ward number 102 in DMCH but later, succumbed to his injuries at 3 am on Saturday, he added. The truck was not managed to be nabbed, he said, adding that the dead body has been kept at DMCH's morgue for autopsy.    -BSS


