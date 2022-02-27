Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 27 February, 2022, 2:29 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Ekushey Book Fair  may be extended

119 new titles arrive on 12th day

Published : Sunday, 27 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 272
Tausiful Islam

Kids browsing through childrens literature displayed at a stall at Amar Ekushey Book Fair at Suhrawardy Udyan in the captial on Saturday. photo: observer

Kids browsing through childrens literature displayed at a stall at Amar Ekushey Book Fair at Suhrawardy Udyan in the captial on Saturday. photo: observer

The Bangla Academy authorities have expressed hopes that the duration of this year's book fair may be extended.
However, it will be confirmed after getting a feedback to their application to the Ministry of Cultural Affairs.
Contacted, Bangla Academy Director Jalal Ahmed on Saturday told The Daily Observer, "Hopefully we will get a feedback from the concerned ministry by tomorrow (Sunday)."
Asked if they have got any positive indication, he replied in the positive, adding, "Probably the span of the time of the fair will be extended considering all the circumstances including publishers' demand to extend the fair till March 17."
Every year, Bangla Academy organises the largest book fair in the country at the academy premises and adjacent Suhrawardy Udyan for a month.
But this time, the fair has been organised for only two weeks which started on February 15 and is set to end on February 28.
On the twelfth consecutive day of the fair, a total of 119 books were launched.
As it was a weekend, the fair was open from 11:00am to 9:00pm yesterday (Saturday). However, it remains open from 2:00 pm to 9:00 pm on the weekdays.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
46 more test positive for C-19 in Ctg
National Statistics Day today
POBA urges to control sound pollution
Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor Atiqul Islam
One killed in city road crash
Ekushey Book Fair  may be extended
Razia Lohani passes away
4 to die including husband


Latest News
UN determined to enhance humanitarian aid, Guterres tells Zelensky
Polish PM says Russia could attack Poland, Finland, Baltics
Russian troops enter Ukraine's second city, fighting under way
PM opens 150 feet-long scroll painting on Bangabandhu
Zelensky asks UN to strip Russia of its security council vote
Military capabilities: Russia vs Ukraine
Ekushey Book Fair extended till March 17
Sharif Uddin files petition to ACC for reinstatement in job
Russian forces suffering from logistical challenges:UK defense ministry
North Korea fires ballistic missile, restarting weapons tests
Most Read News
Ukraine claims 3,500 Russian soldiers killed so far
200 Bangladeshis reach Poland, Romania from Ukraine
8 die from Covid, 759 new cases of infection in 24 hours
Pro-AL panel wins Dhaka Bar elections
Ukraine prolonging conflict by refusing talks: Russia
Stocks rebound, oil back below $100
Man killed in Habiganj road accident
Pilkhana massacre anniversary in pictures
CAAB cleaning staff  held with 41.76 kg gold
Policeman held after  for alleged torture  of wife for dowry
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft