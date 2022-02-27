Ekushey Book Fair  may be extended



Kids browsing through childrens literature displayed at a stall at Amar Ekushey Book Fair at Suhrawardy Udyan in the captial on Saturday. photo: observer

However, it will be confirmed after getting a feedback to their application to the Ministry of Cultural Affairs.

Contacted, Bangla Academy Director Jalal Ahmed on Saturday told The Daily Observer, "Hopefully we will get a feedback from the concerned ministry by tomorrow (Sunday)."

Asked if they have got any positive indication, he replied in the positive, adding, "Probably the span of the time of the fair will be extended considering all the circumstances including publishers' demand to extend the fair till March 17."

Every year, Bangla Academy organises the largest book fair in the country at the academy premises and adjacent Suhrawardy Udyan for a month.

But this time, the fair has been organised for only two weeks which started on February 15 and is set to end on February 28.

On the twelfth consecutive day of the fair, a total of 119 books were launched.

As it was a weekend, the fair was open from 11:00am to 9:00pm yesterday (Saturday). However, it remains open from 2:00 pm to 9:00 pm on the weekdays.









