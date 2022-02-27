

Razia Lohani passes away

She died of old age complications, said a press release.

She was the wife of famous actor, director, reciter and writer of Bangladesh late Fateh Lohani and sister-in-law of renowned editor, journalist and anchor late Fazle Lohani and famous singer and professor, late Husna Banu Khanam.

She was 96 and left behind her only daughter Soomna Lohani, son-in-law Mohammad Ali and grand-daughter Ambreen Lohani.

The family has requested all to pray for the departed soul.









