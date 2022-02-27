Mass vaccination campaign gathers full steam

The day-long countrywide mass vaccination campaign has completed yesterday, aiming to vaccinate one crore people with the first dose of Covid-19 jabs. After taking all necessary preparation the authority began the mass vaccine campaign. The authorities concerned have noticeably tried level best to ensure the campaign successful, going door to door at grassroots level. The vaccination started from 8 am and it continued throughout the day.



Statistics indicates that more than 80 percent deaths linked to coronavirus are unvaccinated people. Under these circumstances, launching the mass vaccination campaign was essential to widen the coverage of inoculated people. Therefore, after ensuring adequate quantity of vaccines the campaign was started.



However, the campaign time has been extended to two more days considering the public interest.



In order to control the third wave of Covid-19 that hit Bangladesh mid-January, government initiated to buckle up the vaccination programme. We hope that, due to this mass vaccination campaign infection rate would fast come down, reducing both infection and fatalities. A total of 30,000 vaccination booths were set up across the country alongside mobile inoculation centres from city corporations to union levels.



1, 45,000 health workers were engaged at these vaccination booths and inoculation centres to fast-track vaccination programmes.



Anyone could obtain Covid-19 vaccine only by providing a mobile phone number. The people, who received the first dose of C-19 vaccine, were given a card... this card is given as a document for receiving the second or booster dose.



The main objective of this mass vaccination campaign was to bring all vulnerable groups of people under vaccination coverage. Therefore, there was no obligation of registration--people were allowed to receive vaccines from any centre. Consequently, less educated and poor people were inspired in getting vaccinated.



Three vaccination centres had been set up at each union across the country, while five mobile vaccination centres were set up at each upazila and 20 mobile centres extend their services at each district. A total of 19, 50, 81,035 doses of Covid-19 vaccines including booster dose were administered till 25 February 2022 across the country, which is a small portion of total population of 160 million people.



As of February 25, a total of 9, 48, 94,147 people have been registered to receive Covid-19 vaccines in the country. According to DGHS sources , as many as 8,81,49,240 people have been registered using NID cards, 14,34,259 registered using passports and 53,10,648 registered using birth registration certificates.



However, we would advice to ensure the mass vaccination campaign to extend even further, following today and tomorrow. Health authorities could also consider extending the time by 3-4 hours, stretching till 9PM.



The objective after all is to bring the total population under vaccination coverage.

