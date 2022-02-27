Video
Letter To the Editor

This man-made catastrophe must end

Published : Sunday, 27 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 207

Dear Sir
What is going in world today centring Ukraine, and the consequent horrific humanitarian crisis, are almost too hellish to contemplate.

Already hundreds of millions of vulnerable people across many continents are fighting crises caused by climate change, Covid-19, and economic breakdown.

The last thing the world was in need of to be destroyed is a man-made catastrophe that would result in bloodshed, displacement, and the loss of civilian lives. Millions of people in countries work are already dealing with multiple crisis.

Somalia, Ethiopia, DRC, and South Sudan, an estimated 50.4m people are currently suffering from acute food insecurity. The solidarity of the international community has to be with civilians in Ukraine at this time, and diplomatic efforts need to prevail over the coming days to stave off a disaster. International vocal should be raised against any injustice.

Failure to do so will have dire consequences and would constitute another unthinkable humanitarian disaster in our world.
Tota Pondit
Old Dhaka



