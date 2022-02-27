

Some thoughts on pension scheme



Pension is a form of provision of annuities for aged people. First implemented in France in the 19th century, the pension system was introduced in the UK in 1834 and in Germany in 1873. Pension schemes for elderly people in this region were first adopted in 1924, but it was only for the government servants. It is going to change for the first time in Bangladesh.



In many low and middle-income countries, the earnings-related scheme is restricted to the relatively well-off--civil servants and selective parts of the formal economy. Directly through budget subsidies and indirectly through public pricing, these systems can impose unfair burdens on the less well-off outside the formal economy, while providing them no systematic support in old age.



At present, there is no formal pension system in Bangladesh at a national scale, except for only the employees in government service (civil and military). The number of government servants is around 1.4 million, which accounts for only 5% of the total employed population. The population in private employment has abysmally small (almost nil) pension coverage. Additionally, workers from the agricultural sector constitute about 50% of the total employment and contribute about 40% share of the total GDP. Despite the size, this sector also does not have a pension system.



Different study has projected that the number of people over 60 years of age has been projected to increase from about 9.8 million (6.5% of total population) to 18.1 million (10% of total population) by 2026 and 44.1 million people (20.2% of total population) by 2051 in Bangladesh. The average life expectancy is now around 73 years, which will result in an increased dependency ratio and declining potential support ratio. Without adequate savings or contributory pension schemes, most senior citizens will be heavily dependent on society. For the public pension, Bangladesh follows the traditional pay-as-you-go (PAYG) pension scheme, which is a system where the government pays its former (retired) employees mainly from budgetary revenue.



As media reported, there will be no contribution from the state coffer for "solvent citizens" in the scheme. The government will lend support only to people belonging to "marginal classes". An aspirant pensioner will have to continue regular payments to the fund for at least 10 years after signing up.



The source for such an ambitious project is a matter of consideration. There can be multiple sources of this fund. The primary source will be a portion of the civil servants' income tax. For example, 2-3% of the income tax money of regular taxpayers will go into the pension fund. The second source will consist of money from the budget that will be allocated specifically for the pension fund. The third source will be the contribution of the employers and employees and their institutions.



Only 8% out of the 95% of the private sector employees are officially involved in the formal sector. They are however, deprived of the pension benefits. As empirical evidence from developed and developing countries suggests, poorly designed public pension systems can distort life-cycle savings and work decisions, leading to dead-weight losses, lower output level, and a lower growth path of output. More importantly, the financing of publicly mandated pension schemes can affect aggregate savings and capital market development, both of which can affect economic growth. The government reportedly will invest the pension fund in treasury bills, bonds and infrastructural development projects, and pay 10% interest for it.



The escalating cost of pensions for civil servants is becoming a growing concern in many South Asian countries as it crowds out higher-priority spending aimed at accelerating growth and poverty reduction. Bangladesh at present incur about 40% of the revenue budget for payment pension to the retired government officials. Bangladesh follows the unfunded pension system where the government pays its former (retired) employees mainly from budgetary revenue. The burden relies solely on the taxpayers.



The pension system should encourage sufficient pension contributions during employees' earning lifespan to finance a reasonable standard of living after their retirement. Bangladesh government must enrol a contributory and fully-funded pension system, in view of the emerging demographic transition and the growing burden of pension liabilities. In the process, the government will create a huge pension fund which can be invested in long-term financial instruments to support infrastructural projects and a broader social protection strategy.



Article 15 (d) of the Constitution gives the right to citizen for social security, that is to say: to public assistance in cases of undeserved want arising from unemployment, illness or disablement, or suffered by widows or orphans or in old age, or in other such cases. Government may consider incorporating some categories of Pensions and Retirement Benefits are: (1) Superannuation Pension: Minimum qualifying service 25 years (2) Retiring (Forceful) pension, Optional/Voluntary Pension (3) Invalid Pension (4) Family Pension(5) Gratuity and Commutation (6) Benevolent Fund (7) Group Insurance(8) General provident fund (9) Medical Allowance, (10) Festival Allowance (10) Lump Grant/ Leave encashment.



Bangladesh has several successful welfare trusts for retired defence forces, Ansar force and policy personnel etc. Government had handed over many nationalised industries to these trusts. Recently, these trusts have been given permission of operating Banks and Insurance companies. Government may also consider allowing the pension fund to operate such secured and profitable business.



Government yet to reveal the structure of the scheme. An independent "Universal Pension Authority" may be formed soon for introducing pension for everyone including all employed citizens and transfer the existing pension scheme of government officials and defence forces under the authority. The enrolment in the private sector pension should not be optional as per media report. It should be included all citizens as this is a constitutional right.

M S Siddiqui is a Legal Economist











