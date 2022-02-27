Duck farms change farmers’ fortune in Bhola



The photo shows ducks on a water body in Bhola. photo: observer

But due to lack of a permanent government hatchery in the district, duck farmers are facing challenges. Getting chicks from other district is making them spend a lot.

Once there was duck farming in every house of villages. Ducks would be reared for meeting family demand of egg and meat. During the winter season, the meat demand would go up. So commercial duck farming started to appear gradually.

Locals have mostly shifted to duck farming in char areas. There are duck farms in different fields, ditches and troughs.

Duck farming is less cost-bearing as ducks are getting available natural feed including oyster, their main item. Only paddy feed is requiring some extra cost. It is also less-labour-requiring to farm ducks. So, people are shifting to duck farming. In the district, over 15,000 people have taken duck farming as their profession.

A visit found free moving of hundreds of ducks in canals, beels, ditches and paddy fields in different chars of Beduria Union under Bhola Sadar Upazila; ducks were seen eating oysters and other natural things; farmers were seen throwing paddy feed time and again.

Duck farmers Yusuf Farazi and Md Kamal said, they started their farm with 250 ducks eight years back; later on, they did not look back; at present, there are 700 ducks in his farm; their daily earning is at Tk 2,000 after adjusting other expenditure.

'Seeing others, we have started duck farming', said Md Mamun and Rubel, adding, "Firstly, we started with 200 ducks. But 150 of these died of different diseases. Then we took training from Grameen Unnayan Sangstha, and started again with chicks, financial support and tools. Now we have 400 ducks in our farm."

Executive Director of NGO-Grameen Unnayan Sangstha Zakir Hossain Mahin said, this year chicks, training and technical assistance have been provided from the own hatchery of the organisation to over 500 farmers; besides, about 4,000 farmers have been given a loan of Tk 6.42 crore.

District Department of Livestock Services-Bhola Officer Indrajit Kumar Mandal said, there are 24.41 lakh ducks in over 15,000 small and large farms in Bhola; it is possible to produce 3.36 lakh chicks yearly in the hatchery of the government duck-breeding centre in the district; but the hatchery is lying closed now after its project time expiry; if the hatchery is included in the revenue sector, adequate chick supply can be possible in the district.

He further said, the yearly egg demand stands at 21.18 crore in the district; in the last year, 20.04 crore eggs were produced; besides, the meat production stands at 5,676 metric tons against the demand of 1.12 MT in the district.











