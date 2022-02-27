Man crushed under train in Thakurgaon

THAKURGAON, Feb 26: A man was crushed under a train in Sadar Upazila of the district on Friday evening.

The deceased was identified as Sohrab Ali, 39, son of late Moshir Uddin, a resident of Kakdub Village under Mohammadpur Union in the upazila.

Quoting locals, Thakurgaon Railway Station Master Akhtaruzzaman Akhter said a Panchagarh-bound train crushed the man in Madarganj area in the evening, leaving him dead on the spot.

Being informed, Railway police recovered the body and sent it to Thakurgaon Adhunik Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy, he added.










