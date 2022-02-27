Lightning kills fisherman in Sirajganj

SIRAJGANJ, Feb 26: A fisherman was killed by lightning strike in Chauhali Upazila of the district on Thursday night.

The deceased was identified as Mamun, 25, son of Moinal Haque, a resident of Ghushuria Mollapara Village under Baghutia Union in the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Mamun was catching fishes in the Jamuna River in Ghushuria Ghat area at night.

At that time, thunderbolt struck him, leaving the fisherman dead on the spot.

The family members of the deceased recovered the body and brought it to the house.

Officer-in-Charge of Chauhali Police Station Rafiqul Islam confirmed the incident.









