Sunday, 27 February, 2022, 2:28 PM
Home Countryside

Man beaten to death over ‘extramarital affair’

Published : Sunday, 27 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

KALIGANJ, GAZIPUR, Feb 26: A man was allegedly beaten to death by some neighbours over allegation of an extramarital affair in Kaliganj Upazila of the district on Saturday.
Deceased Sohel Bhuiyan, 36, son of late Salam Bhuiyan, was a resident of Bahadursadi Village in the upazila.
The deceased's younger brother Sohag Bhuiyan said some neighbours called his brother and took away from home at around 8pm on Friday.
Later, they tied him with a tree and brutally beat alleging him an extramarital affair with a woman named Jerin. Those men also cut down the vein of both legs.
After leaving him seriously injured, two men from them, named Juber and Ponir, took him to Kaliganj Upazila Health Complex at around 2am on Saturday.
At a time Sohel's condition became deteriorated and the duo fled away from the hospital, said the health complex residential physician Avijit Das.
Later, Sohel succumbed to his injuries there on Saturday morning while he was undergoing treatment, the doctor added.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to nearby Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Medical College Hospital for an autopsy, said Kaliganj Police Station (PS) Inspector Md Jobaer.
He further said some signs of injuries were found on various parts of the body including the leg pair.
Taking of legal action is underway in this connection, the official added.


