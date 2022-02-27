12 killed, 23 injured in separate road mishaps

A total of 12 people including a police official and two elderly men have been killed and 23 others injured in separate road accidents in 10 districts- Dinajpur, Sirajganj, Habiganj, Naogaon, Brahmanbaria, Mymensingh, Manikganj, Barishal, Bogura and Natore, in five days.

DINAJPUR: A man was killed and his brother injured in a road accident in Khansama Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

The deceased was identified as Chandan Kumar Roy Naresh, 40, son of Surendranath Roy, a resident of Kishoreganj Bajedumuria Village in Nilphamari District.

The injured person is Bijoy Kumar Roy, 45, elder brother of the deceased.

Police and local sources said the brothers were going to Jharbari Branch of Grameen Bank in Birganj from home in the morning riding by a motorcycle.

On their way, a tractor hit the motorcycle in front of Khansama Old Union Parishad Complex at Khansama Bazar at around 8am, which left Chandan dead on the spot and Bijoy seriously injured.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

The injured was taken to Khansama Upazila Health Complex.

However, the law enforcers seized the tractor and arrested its driver.

Officer-in-Charge (PS) of Khansama Police Station (PS) Kamal Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that necessary action will be taken upon the complaint from the deceased's family members.

SIRAJGANJ: Two people were killed and another was injured in a road accident in Kamarkhanda Upazila of the district on Friday.

The identities of the deceased and injured could not be known immediately.

Bangabandhu Bridge West PS OC Mosaddek Hossain said an unidentified bus hit a Dhaka-bound pickup van in Char Jhaol area at around 3pm, leaving its two passengers dead on the spot and another injured. Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Sirajganj 250-bed Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital morgue for autopsies.

The injured was admitted to the hospital, the OC added.

HABIGANJ: An elderly man was killed in a road accident in Nazarpur area under Madhabpur Upazila of the district on Friday evening.

The deceased was identified as Sayed Mia, 65, son of Jabber Mia, a resident of Sultanpur Village.

Police and local sources said a Sundalin-bound battery-driven auto-rickshaw coming from Mantala hit Sayed Mia in Nazarpur area in the evening while he was crossing the road, which left him seriously injured.

Later, he succumbed to his injuries on the way to Madhabpur Upazila Health Complex.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Habiganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, the law enforcers seized the auto-rickshaw, but its driver managed to flee the scene.

Madhabpur PS OC Md Abdur Razzaque confirmed the incident.

MANDA, NAOGAON: An elderly man was killed in a road accident in Manda Upazila of the district on Friday noon.

The deceased was identified as Machhir Uddin, 75, son of late Mahir Uddin, a resident of Daspara Village under Bishnupur Union.

Police and local sources said a tractor hit Machhir Uddin in the area adjacent to the Fakinni River on the Jotbazar-Bandaikhara Road in the upazila at around 12pm, which left him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members after completion of the formalities.

NABINAGAR, BRAHMANBARIA: A young man was killed and four others were injured in separate road accidents in Nabinagar Upazila of the district in two days.

Two people were injured in a road accident in Nabinagar Upazila of the district on Friday night.

The injured persons are Adnan, 20, and Mosharrof, 25, residents of Aliabad area under Nabinagar Municipality.

Local sources a speedy motorcycle hit a pedestrian after losing its control over the steering in Nabinagar Sadar Bazar area at around 9pm, which left both of them injured.

Locals rescued the injured and took them to Nabinagar Upazila Health Complex.

Earlier, a motorcyclist was killed and two others were injured in a road accident in Nabinagar Upazila of the district on Thursday evening.

The deceased was identified as Shrabon, 22, son of Shafiqul Islam, a resident of Laur Fatehpur Village in the upazila.

The injured persons are: Raju, 21, son of Rafiqul Islam, and Kawsar, 22, son of Babul Mia, residents of the same area.

Police and local sources said a pickup van hit a motorcycle carrying the trio in Charpara Bridge area on the Nabinagar-Companiganj Road in the evening, leaving all of them critically injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed to Nabinagar Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Shrabon dead.

BHALUKA, MYMENSINGH: A security guard was killed and two others were injured in a road accident in Bhaluka Upazila of the district on Friday noon.

The deceased was identified as Mafizul Islam, 38, son of Jubed Ali, a resident of Kangsapur Chhener Char Village in Fulpur Upazila of the district. He worked at RK Security Guard Company.

Bhoradoba Highway PS OC Ali Hossain said a Mymensingh-bound private car hit an auto-rickshaw in Thanar Mor Bidge area on the Dhaka-Mymensingh Highway in the upazila at noon, leaving its passenger Mafizul dead on the spot and two others seriously injured.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

The injured were taken to a local hospital.

However, the law enforcers seized the private car, the OC added.

MANIKGANJ: A man was killed in a road accident on the Dhaka-Aricha Highway in Sadar Upazila of the district on Friday morning.

The deceased was identified as Faruk Hossain, 35, son of Mohammad Abdul Haque, a resident of Baikanthapur Village in Ghior Upazila of the district.

Quoting locals, Manikganj Sadar PS OC Abdur Rauf said an unknown vehicle hit Faruk in Uchutiya area on the Dhaka-Aricha Highway at around 6am when he was going to Manikganj Town riding by a bicycle, which left him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Manikganj Sadar Hospital for an autopsy.

However, legal steps in this regard are under process, the OC added.

BARISHAL: Two people have been killed and at least 15 others injured in separate road accidents in Gournadi, Bakerganj and Sadar upazilas of the district in three days.

At least 15 people have been seriously injured in a road accident in Gournadi Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The injured were admitted to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital (SBMCH).

Gournadi Highway PS OC Sheikh Belal Hossain said a bus of 'Asha MM Paribahan' carrying 55 people was going to attend a mahfil at Charmonai in the upazila at dawn.

At one stage, the bus fell in a roadside ditch in Ashokathi area, which left 15 of its passengers seriously injured.

Earlier, a motorcyclist was killed in a road accident in Bakerganj Upazila on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Minal Kanti Sarker, 35, son of late Monendra Sarker, a resident of Sadar Upazila of Pirojpur District.

Bakerganj PS OC Alauddin Milon said a Barishal-bound microbus hit a motorcycle carrying Minal Kanti in the upazila at around 11am, leaving him dead on the spot.

On the other hand, a man was killed in another road accident on the Dhaka-Barishal Highway in the city on Tuesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Md Khairul Islam, 35, son of Mofazzel Hossain, a resident of Ward No. 25 Rupatali Ukil Bari area in the city. He was a manager at Shakti, a NGO, posted in Shariatpur.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Khairul was returning his workplace from home after a vacation on Tuesday morning riding by a motorcycle.

On his way, the motorcycle fell on the road after losing its control over the steering in front of Kashipur High School and College in the city at around 6am while giving side to a tempo, which left him critically injured.

Locals and fire service personnel rescued the injured and rushed him to the SBMCH.

Later, he succumbed to his injuries on arrival.

BOGURA: A man was killed in a road accident in Shajahanpur Upazila of the district on Wednesday evening.

The deceased was identified as Kamal Uddin, 40, son of Mafiz Uddin, a resident of Jagaddal Village in Hossainpur Upazila of Kishoreganj District. He worked as a security in-charge at Square Company posted in Pabna.

Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of Sherpur Highway Police Outpost in Bogura Ahsan Habib said Kamal Uddin was going to his father-in-law's house in Akkelpur Upazila of Joypurhat District in the evening.

On his way, an unidentified vehicle hit him in Sajapur area on the Dhaka-Rangpur Highway at around 7pm, leaving him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy. Necessary steps will be taken in this connection, the ASI added.

NATORE: A man was killed in a road accident in Lalpur Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Tariqul Islam, 18, son of late Abdul Aziz, a resident of Bakna Village under Lalpur Union in the upazila. He was a trolley driver by profession.

Local sources said Tariqul was going to Ishwardi of Pabna from Lalpur with bricks in his trolley.

At one stage, the trolley fell in a roadside ditch after losing its control over the steering in Nabinagar area on the Lalpur-Ishwardi Road.

At that time, the trolley driver received serious injuries as the bricks fell on his head.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to a local hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.











