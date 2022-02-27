Video
Jaldhaka farmers face irrigation crisis for waterless Teesta

Published : Sunday, 27 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 174
Md Hasanuzzaman Siddiquee Hasan

A view of the Teesta River in Jaldhaka Upazila. photo: observer

JALDHAKA, NILPHAMARI, Feb 26: Country's largest Teesta irrigation project has turned inactive after being waterless in Jaldhaka Upazila of the district.
Different chars have emerged, and these have been brought under different cropping. But due to irrigation crisis, growing crops are hampered.
Teesta and Buri Teesta rivers are flowing over the upazila of Nilphamari District. These rivers and irrigation canals were not re-dredged timely.  It has created navigability crisis. The barrage and  irrigation canals have been water shortage.    
While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, locals said, the name of the river (Teesta) is set to get erased from the map; sandy chars have emerged on its bed.
It requires 3,500 cusec water for irrigation in the dry season. But now there is only 300 cusec water. But Water Development Board (WDB) remained insincere in this regard.  Farmers have been in great disarray, they added.
The Teesta having its origin from Himalayan foot in the upstream of Teesta Barrage by 65 kilometres flowing over Jaldhaka Upazila has reached Nohaali area of Gangachara Upazila of Rangpur District via its Dimla Upazila.
In order to increase crop production by irrigation in Jaldhaka Upazila in the dry season one irrigation canal project was undertaken by the then government in 1947-48. It was named Buri Teesta Barrage Irrigation Canal Project. Under this project, irrigation water would be reserved in the upstream to farm IRRI-Boro. As part of it, 14 sluice gates were set up over the Buri Teesta River in 1962. Later 59 sluice gates were raised over the Teesta River. These sluice gates formed the Teesta and Buri Teesta Barrage project.
The reserved water would be irrigated in farming in different areas under Golna, Dharmapal, Mirgaj, Balagram, Shoulmari, and Koimari unions of the upazila.
Canals and troughs were dug in 1998-99. These have now been filled.
A visit on Monday to the barrage sites found almost sediment condition on the Teesta bed; after closing all sluice gates, water was passed to some irrigation canals.
Crops including maize, tobacco, potato, pumpkin, mustard, sesame, and onion have been cultivated on Teesta chars. Croplands are in growing stage.
Farmer Abdus Sattar of Kaliganj Tinpul Canal area of Jaldhaka Upazila said, "We would carry out IRRI-Boro cultivation by using water of this through the canal. Yielding would be huge. But for the last 15 years, we have been deprived of this irrigation facility. Our lands have turned fallow."
Farmer Mahubar Rahman of Shoulmari Dakaliganj area said, "We are only getting the surplus water of the river. Its water is unilaterally used by India. Halting upstream water, they are passing only the surplus. If fair share of Teesta water is ensured,  the river will gets its past glory of navigability."
But the river has turned desert-looking due to shortage of reserved water in the upstream and also for not removing siltation and dredging.
Silence of the government and failure of the WDB have made the drying condition to the river, he added.
Movement is made to protect river and environment, but none is expressing anger in this regard, said Golna Union Chairman Kamrul Alam Kabir.
Jaldhaka Upazila Nirbahi Officer said, "If irrigations canals are dredged, irrigation can be made in any cropland. It will ensure our food security."


