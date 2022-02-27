Rajbari Kishore Club brings out rally

RAJBARI Feb 26: Rajbari Kishore Club brought out a rally on Saturday protesting against anarchy, drugs, terrorism and militancy.

The rally was brought from Rajbari Sujanpara Markaz Mosque premises in the town in the afternoon, with a view to holding up peace and social harmony to take forward the country successfully.

General Secretary of Rajbari Kishore Club Dr Zahid Zhidujzaman presided over the programme.

Kazi Keramat Ali, MP, Superintend of Police MM Shakiluz Zaman and Advocate Shafiqul Islam, among others, were also present at that time.














