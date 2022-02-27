Youth electrocuted at Senbag

SENBAG, NOAKHALI, Feb 26: A young man was electrocuted in Senbag Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.

The deceased was identified as Shahadat Hossain Shakil, 24, son of Abdul Gafur, a resident of Boro Charigaon Village in the upazila.

Quoting locals, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Senbag Police Station Iqbal Hossain said Shakil came in contact with an electric wire while he was working to irrigate water in a field at around 9:30am, which left him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Necessary steps will be taken in this connection, the OC added.













