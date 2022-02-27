Five found dead in four dists

Five people including two newlywed women have been found dead in separate incidents in four districts- Patuakhali, Bogura, Cox's Bazar and Pirojpur, on Friday and Saturday.

PATUAKHALI: Police recovered the hanging body of a man from a hotel room in Sadar Upazila of the district on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Shamim, 30, son of Abdur Razzaque Hawlader, a resident of Itbaria Village in the upazila. He was an office-assistant of Noor Clinic in Patuakhali Municipal Town.

Police sources said Shamim along with his girlfriend boarded M Ali Hotel near Doctor's Point in the town on Friday night introducing themselves as husband and wife.

Later, the hotel authorities informed police after found Shamim's body hanging from the ceiling inside a room of the hotel on Saturday.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a nearby hospital morgue for an autopsy, said Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Patuakhali Sadar Police Station (PS) Nurul Islam Majumder.

However, the deceased's girlfriend and hotel manager were detained for interrogation in this connection, the OC added.

BOGURA: Police recovered the bodies of two night guards from a septic tank in BSCIC area in the district town on Friday.

The deceased were identified as Abdul Hannan, 45, son of Jabbar Ali, a resident of Saralpur area in Sadar Upazila, and Shamsul Haque, 60, son of late Hasu Pramanik of Sagarkandi Village in Shibganj Upazila of the district. Both of them worked as night guards at Masud Metal in BSCIC area of the town.

Bogura Sadar PS Inspector (Investigation) Zahidul Haque said Hannan and Shamsul had been missing since the dawn on Thursday.

The owner of Masud Metal Sazzadur Rahman found a SMS on his mobile phone that he has to pay Tk 5 lakh as ransom money to get his missing employees.

As he did not pay the money, he got another SMS on Friday morning which threats him.

Later, the bodies of the missing guards were found inside a septic tank.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies at around 3pm and sent those to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsies.

Both of the bodies bore injury marks on heads.

However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter, the police official added.

UKHIYA, COX'S BAZAR: Police recovered the hanging body of a newlywed woman in Ukhiya Upazila of the district on Friday morning.

The deceased was identified as Subarna Barua, 23, wife of expatriate Tipu Barua, a resident of Rumkha Pashchim Barua Para Village under Haldia Palang Union in the upazila. She was the daughter of Dulal Barua of Ghumdhum Barua Para Village in Naikkhangchhari Upazila of the district.

Police and local sources said Subarna got married with Bahrain-expatriate Titu Barua, 27, son of Jinangshu Barua, about a month back.

However, the body of Subarna was found hanging from the ceiling of a room in her father-in-law's house at around 10:30am.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

The deceased's husband went into hiding soon after the incident.

The deceased's uncle Sumon Barua alleged that Titu Barua might have killed Subarna and later, hanged her body to cover up the murder as suicide.

Subarna's father Dulal Barua demanded justice for the killing of his daughter.

Haldia Palang Union Parishad Chairman Imrul Kayes Chowdhury confirmed the incident.

BHANDARIA, PIROJPUR: Police recovered the body of a newlywed schoolgirl in Bhandaria Upazila of the district on Friday morning.

Deceased Rabeya Akhter, 18, was the daughter of Md Rustam Ali Sheikh of Ikri Village in the upazila. She was a tenth grader at Ikri High School.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Rabeya got married with Abdullah, son of Shah Alam of Junia Village under Telikhali Union in the upazila recently following a love affair.

Later, the couple started living in a rented house at Telikhali.

However, Rokeya ate a biscuit brought from a local grocery shop on Thursday evening, and fell sick. Following the deterioration of her condition, she was taken to Bhandaria Upazila Health Complex on Friday morning, where on-duty physician Dr Md Rezaul Islam declared her dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Pirojpur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Bhandaria PS Inspector (Investigation) Mehedi Hasan confirmed the incident.









