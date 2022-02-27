Seven nabbed with drugs in five dists

Seven people including a woman have been arrested along with drugs in separate drives in five districts- Kurigram, Gazipur, Feni, Faridpur and Dinajpur, in three days.

FULBARI, KURIGRAM: Police arrested a drug peddler along with drugs in Fulbari Upazila of the district on Thursday evening.

The arrested person is Afsar Ali, a resident of Kashipur area in the upazila.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers conducted separate drives in the evening at different places in the upazila, and arrested Afsar Ali while another drug peddler Nazinur Rahman along with his wife was able to flee the scene sensing the presence of the police, said Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Fulbari Police Station (PS) Sarwar Parvez.

A total of 25 kilograms of hemp and four bottles phensedyl syrups were also seized at that time.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed against the arrested with Fulbari PS in this connection, the OC added.

KALIGANJ, GAZIPUR: Police, in a drive, arrested a drug dealer along with 405 grams of heroin from Kaliganj Upazila in the district on Wednesday night.

The arrested person is Shahadat Hossain Shakil, 23, son of Kafil Uddin, a resident of Pashchim Baligaon Borobari Village under Kaliganj Municipality.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Kaliganj PS Mashiur Rahman said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Pashchim Baligaon Borobari area at night, and arrested Shahadat along with the heroin worth about Tk 40 lakh.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Kaliganj PS, the arrested was sent to jail on Thursday noon following a court order, the SI added.

FENI: Three persons along with hemp were detained by the members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

The detained persons are Abul Badsha, 22, Md Ishaque, 21, and Md Mahmudul, 22, hailed from Durgapur Upazila in Netrakona District.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of the elite force conducted a drive at Didar Paribahan Bus Counter beside Mahipal Flyover, and detained the accused, said Feni RAB-7 Company Commander Abdullah Al Jaber Imran.

He said a total of 18 kilograms of hemp were also seized from their backpacks at that time.

They used to supply hemp to drug peddlers and drug addicts in Netrakona and nearby districts bringing from the border areas of Feni.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Feni Model PS, the arrested were handed over to police, the RAB official added.

BHANGA, FARIDPUR: Police arrested a young man along with 200 yaba tablets from Bhanga Upazila in the district on Tuesday night.

The arrested person is Kawsar Sheikh, 20, a resident of Bamonkanda Village under Azimnagar Union in the upazila.

Bhanga PS SI Azad said a team of the law enforcers Kawsar from Bamonkanda Village at around 8pm in their regular patrolling as his approaches was suspected to them.

A total of 200 yaba tablets were also seized from his possession at that time.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed against the arrested with Feni Model PS in this connection, the SI added.

NAWABGANJ, DINAJPUR: Police, in a drive, arrested a woman along with 80 yaba tablets from Nawabganj Upazila in the district on Tuesday night.

The arrested person is Nur Nahar Begum, 28, wife of Md Alamgir Hossain, a resident of Helencha Village under Bhaduria Union.

Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers led by SI Bivutibhusan Brati Roy conducted a drive in Helencha area at night, and arrested Nur Nahar along with 80 yaba tablets.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Nawabganj PS, the arrested were produced before the court.

Nawabganj PS OC Ferdaus Wahid confirmed the matter.











