Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 27 February, 2022, 2:27 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Seven nabbed with drugs in five dists

Published : Sunday, 27 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 174
Our Correspondents

Seven people including a woman have been arrested along with drugs in separate drives in five districts- Kurigram, Gazipur, Feni, Faridpur and Dinajpur, in three days.
FULBARI, KURIGRAM: Police arrested a drug peddler along with drugs in Fulbari Upazila of the district on Thursday evening.
The arrested person is Afsar Ali, a resident of Kashipur area in the upazila.
Acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers conducted separate drives in the evening at different places in the upazila, and arrested Afsar Ali while another drug peddler Nazinur Rahman along with his wife was able to flee the scene sensing the presence of the police, said Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Fulbari Police Station (PS) Sarwar Parvez.
A total of 25 kilograms of hemp and four bottles phensedyl syrups were also seized at that time.
A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed against the arrested with Fulbari PS in this connection, the OC added.
KALIGANJ, GAZIPUR: Police, in a drive, arrested a drug dealer along with 405 grams of heroin from Kaliganj Upazila in the district on Wednesday night.
The arrested person is Shahadat Hossain Shakil, 23, son of Kafil Uddin, a resident of Pashchim Baligaon Borobari Village under Kaliganj Municipality.
Sub-Inspector (SI) of Kaliganj PS Mashiur Rahman said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Pashchim Baligaon Borobari area at night, and arrested Shahadat along with the heroin worth about Tk 40 lakh.
After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Kaliganj PS, the arrested was sent to jail on Thursday noon following a court order, the SI added.  
FENI: Three persons along with hemp were detained by the members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday.
The detained persons are Abul Badsha, 22, Md Ishaque, 21, and Md Mahmudul, 22, hailed from Durgapur Upazila in Netrakona District.
Acting on a tip-off, a team of the elite force conducted a drive at Didar Paribahan Bus Counter beside Mahipal Flyover, and detained the accused, said Feni RAB-7 Company Commander Abdullah Al Jaber Imran.
He said a total of 18 kilograms of hemp were also seized from their backpacks at that time.
They used to supply hemp to drug peddlers and drug addicts in Netrakona and nearby districts bringing from the border areas of Feni.
After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Feni Model PS, the arrested were handed over to police, the RAB official added.
BHANGA, FARIDPUR: Police arrested a young man along with 200 yaba tablets from Bhanga Upazila in the district on Tuesday night.
The arrested person is Kawsar Sheikh, 20, a resident of Bamonkanda Village under Azimnagar Union in the upazila.
Bhanga PS SI Azad said a team of the law enforcers Kawsar from Bamonkanda Village at around 8pm in their regular patrolling as his approaches was suspected to them.
A total of 200 yaba tablets were also seized from his possession at that time.
A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed against the arrested with Feni Model PS in this connection, the SI added.
NAWABGANJ, DINAJPUR: Police, in a drive, arrested a woman along with 80 yaba tablets from Nawabganj Upazila in the district on Tuesday night.
The arrested person is Nur Nahar Begum, 28, wife of Md Alamgir Hossain, a resident of Helencha Village under Bhaduria Union.  
Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers led by SI Bivutibhusan Brati Roy conducted a drive in Helencha area at night, and arrested Nur Nahar along with 80 yaba tablets.
After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Nawabganj PS, the arrested were produced before the court.
Nawabganj PS OC Ferdaus Wahid confirmed the matter.







« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Duck farms change farmers’ fortune in Bhola
Man crushed under train in Thakurgaon
Lightning kills fisherman in Sirajganj
Man beaten to death over ‘extramarital affair’
12 killed, 23 injured in separate road mishaps
Jaldhaka farmers face irrigation crisis for waterless Teesta
Rajbari Kishore Club brings out rally
Students of Gopalganj BSMRSTU staged a demonstration


Latest News
UN determined to enhance humanitarian aid, Guterres tells Zelensky
Polish PM says Russia could attack Poland, Finland, Baltics
Russian troops enter Ukraine's second city, fighting under way
PM opens 150 feet-long scroll painting on Bangabandhu
Zelensky asks UN to strip Russia of its security council vote
Military capabilities: Russia vs Ukraine
Ekushey Book Fair extended till March 17
Sharif Uddin files petition to ACC for reinstatement in job
Russian forces suffering from logistical challenges:UK defense ministry
North Korea fires ballistic missile, restarting weapons tests
Most Read News
Ukraine claims 3,500 Russian soldiers killed so far
200 Bangladeshis reach Poland, Romania from Ukraine
8 die from Covid, 759 new cases of infection in 24 hours
Pro-AL panel wins Dhaka Bar elections
Ukraine prolonging conflict by refusing talks: Russia
Stocks rebound, oil back below $100
Man killed in Habiganj road accident
Pilkhana massacre anniversary in pictures
CAAB cleaning staff  held with 41.76 kg gold
Policeman held after  for alleged torture  of wife for dowry
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft