Common people suffer for higher prices of essentials in S region

BARISHAL, Feb 26: Suffering of the common people is going on in entire southern (S) region under the division due to abnormal price hike of daily essential commodities including, rice, edible oil, vegetable and fuel.

According to market sources, all kitchen market prices have shot up. From farmers to general people, all are affected by the increased essential prices. Already their purchasing capacities have been crippled because of Covid-19 destructions. For now, the fuel price rise has added another burden to the living cost.

Prices of rice, pulse, edible oil, sugar, and cooking gas have registered sharp rises. The transport fuel price rise has not only affected lives of both land transport operators, water transport operators and their staffs, but people from all classes have been in the hardship of food. It has been caused by the higher fuel price. It is uncontrolled.

Due to coronavirus pandemic, from lower and lower-middle classes suffered serious hardship. Now before fading off the pandemic situation, the unabated essential prices and sudden fuel-price-hike have cast the unbearable living burden on people of almost all sections of life. Ahead of Ramadan, the soaring price is in the dire need of checking and controlling.

While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, a good number of serious consumers expressed their anger at the price situation. They are apprehending unpredictable essential market behaviour in the coming holy month.

Rice has been maintaining a long time of price-up. Even in the last Aman Season, the rice price made no fall in the southern region. But the paddy price was less by Tk 100-200 per maund, compared to that of the last year. Then in a compelling situation, most marginal farmers sold their paddy at cheap prices to repay credit loans. Now they have to purchase rice at higher prices and are facing the disarray involving their reduced earning and food-hardship.

The impact of the price hike is prevailing from town to village levels. No variety of rice is available at less than Tk 45 per kg. Lower-medium quality rice of BRRI-28 variety is selling at Tk 53-54 per kg while medium quality Minicat rice at Tk 64-66.

After soaring up by another time, soya bean oil is selling at Tk 170 per litre while palm oil at Tk 160. Per kg sugar is selling at over Tk 80.

Local masur daal (Red gram pulse) is selling at over Tk 100 per kg while mung pulse at Tk 130 and grass pea is selling at Tk 65 per kg. In the coming month of Ramadan, common consumers fear a further rise to the different types of pulse.

People are frustrated about the increased cooking gas price-up. Per 12-litre gas cylinder that was selling at Tk 8,500 one year back is now at Tk 1,250.

Some 30-35 per cent fare rise has been recorded in land and water ways. In excuse of fuel price hike, the air ticket fare has also registered a Tk 500 up in the district.

