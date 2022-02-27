Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 27 February, 2022, 2:27 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Ketanji Brown Jackson picked as first Black woman on US SC

Published : Sunday, 27 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 194

Ketanji Brown Jackson picked as first Black woman on US SC

Ketanji Brown Jackson picked as first Black woman on US SC

WASHINGTON, Feb 26: President Joe Biden lauded "uniquely accomplished" Ketanji Brown Jackson Friday as he nominated her to be the first Black woman in US history to serve on the Supreme Court.
Jackson was appointed to the federal bench in 2013, and was backed by three Republican senators last year when she was elevated to the DC Circuit Court of Appeals, seen as a staging ground for aspiring Supreme Court justices.
"She steps up to fill Justice (Stephen) Breyer's place on the court with a uniquely accomplished and wide ranging background," Biden said as he officially unveiled his decision at a White House appearance with the 51-year-old jurist.
"As it happens, I share a birthday with the first Black woman ever to be appointed as a federal judge, the Honorable Constance Baker Motley," Jackson said as she accepted the nomination.
"We were born exactly 49 years to the day apart. Today, I proudly stand on Judge Motley's shoulders, sharing not only her birthday, but also her steadfast and courageous commitment to equal justice under law."    -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ketanji Brown Jackson picked as first Black woman on US SC
Rescue teams in Indonesia search on February 26, 2022
US allows Americans to go mask-free
UN to agree on plan for 'historic' plastics treaty
For first time, planet with two suns detected
Ukraine prolonging conflict by refusing talks: Russia
Sign of Western 'impotency'
Putin's end-game? Split Ukraine and install 'tame' leadership: Analysis


Latest News
UN determined to enhance humanitarian aid, Guterres tells Zelensky
Polish PM says Russia could attack Poland, Finland, Baltics
Russian troops enter Ukraine's second city, fighting under way
PM opens 150 feet-long scroll painting on Bangabandhu
Zelensky asks UN to strip Russia of its security council vote
Military capabilities: Russia vs Ukraine
Ekushey Book Fair extended till March 17
Sharif Uddin files petition to ACC for reinstatement in job
Russian forces suffering from logistical challenges:UK defense ministry
North Korea fires ballistic missile, restarting weapons tests
Most Read News
Ukraine claims 3,500 Russian soldiers killed so far
200 Bangladeshis reach Poland, Romania from Ukraine
8 die from Covid, 759 new cases of infection in 24 hours
Pro-AL panel wins Dhaka Bar elections
Ukraine prolonging conflict by refusing talks: Russia
Stocks rebound, oil back below $100
Man killed in Habiganj road accident
Pilkhana massacre anniversary in pictures
CAAB cleaning staff  held with 41.76 kg gold
Policeman held after  for alleged torture  of wife for dowry
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft