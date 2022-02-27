Video
Sunday, 27 February, 2022
US allows Americans to go mask-free

New Delhi ends restrictions as virus cases fall

Published : Sunday, 27 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 200

WASHINGTON, Feb 26: The United States top health agency on Friday drastically revised its guidelines for masking to stop Covid-19 transmission, a decision that means most Americans won't be advised to wear them in indoor public spaces, including school children.
"We're in a stronger place today as a nation with more tools to protect ourselves and our communities from Covid-19," said Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in a call with reporters.
The changes involve the metrics used to determine whether people should mask up. Under previous guidance, this was pegged to case rates -- with 95 percent of the country considered areas of high or substantial transmission, and thus covered by mask advisories.
The new metrics use caseloads but also include Covid hospitalizations and local hospital capacity, to create a new measure known as "Covid-19 community level."
Residents can look up on the CDC website whether their area is green, yellow or orange on a national map.
Now, more than 70 percent of the population live in areas that aren't advised to mask up according to the new framework, including schools in the green or yellow areas.
Calls to lift school mask mandates had multiplied in recent weeks, as concerns grew about their impact on children's social, emotional and educational development.
Walenksy said the new guidance was statistically rigorous, but could be reviewed "if or when new variants emerge, or the virus surges."
The revised guidelines don't however apply to transport systems. A federal rule on that will be reviewed in mid-March when it is set to expire.
Meanwhile, India's capital has announced the end of all the remaining coronavirus restrictions after government data showed cases of the recent Omicron variant had fallen.
The country recorded 11,499 new daily cases and 255 deaths, according to the health ministry's latest statistics on Saturday, a tiny fraction of those seen during the devastating peak last year. Local officials in the Delhi region, which recorded 460 cases and two deaths Friday, decided to lift a night curfew and allow restaurants to operate at full capacity.
Places of religious worship were also permitted to reopen. Schools will function fully offline from April 1 while fines for not wearing masks were also reduced.  The area's disaster management authority "withdraws all restrictions as situation improves" and because people were "facing hardships due to loss of jobs", Delhi's chief minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Twitter.
India was battered by a devastating Covid outbreak last year that saw 200,000 people killed in a matter of weeks, overwhelming hospitals and crematoriums.    -AFP


