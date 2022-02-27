

For first time, planet with two suns detected

Now, for the first time, astronomers have been able to detect the tiny gravitational pull such an exoplanet exerts on one of its host stars, giving us a new tool to probe and explore these exotic worlds. The exoplanet itself is not a new discovery. Its name is Kepler-16b, located 245 light-years away, and its discovery was announced in 2011.

It was hailed as the first confirmed, unambiguous detection of an exoplanet going around two stars in what we call a circumbinary orbit. As such, astronomers have looked at it a lot, and we know a lot about it. This makes it perfect for trying something new - in astronomy, using a well-characterized and well-studied target is a good way to find out if techniques work.

In this case, a team led by astronomer Amaury Triaud of the University of Birmingham in the UK wanted to see if they could detect the planetary system through the wobble of one of its stars, a technique known as radial velocity.

When we look for exoplanets, there are a number of different methods, but two are the most popular. By far the most prolific method is what we call the transit method. A space-based telescope will stare at a patch of the sky, looking for very faint, regular dips in starlight that indicate an exoplanet is passing between a star and us.

As mentioned earlier, the second-most fruitful method is the radial-velocity method, and this relies on the gravitational complexity of a planetary system. Stars, you see, are not fixed stationary objects, with exoplanets whirling around them. -SCIENCE ALERT









WASHINGTON, Feb 26; Not all planetary systems are alike. Out there in the big, wide galaxy, a number of different configurations have been spotted, some vastly different from our home system. These include extrasolar planets, or exoplanets, that orbit not one, but two stars, like the fictional Star Wars world of Tatooine.Now, for the first time, astronomers have been able to detect the tiny gravitational pull such an exoplanet exerts on one of its host stars, giving us a new tool to probe and explore these exotic worlds. The exoplanet itself is not a new discovery. Its name is Kepler-16b, located 245 light-years away, and its discovery was announced in 2011.It was hailed as the first confirmed, unambiguous detection of an exoplanet going around two stars in what we call a circumbinary orbit. As such, astronomers have looked at it a lot, and we know a lot about it. This makes it perfect for trying something new - in astronomy, using a well-characterized and well-studied target is a good way to find out if techniques work.In this case, a team led by astronomer Amaury Triaud of the University of Birmingham in the UK wanted to see if they could detect the planetary system through the wobble of one of its stars, a technique known as radial velocity.When we look for exoplanets, there are a number of different methods, but two are the most popular. By far the most prolific method is what we call the transit method. A space-based telescope will stare at a patch of the sky, looking for very faint, regular dips in starlight that indicate an exoplanet is passing between a star and us.As mentioned earlier, the second-most fruitful method is the radial-velocity method, and this relies on the gravitational complexity of a planetary system. Stars, you see, are not fixed stationary objects, with exoplanets whirling around them. -SCIENCE ALERT