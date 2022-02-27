Video
Sign of Western 'impotency'

Moscow says as West imposes sanctions on Putin, over Ukraine invasion

Published : Sunday, 27 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 244

MOSCOW, Feb 26: A Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman said Friday Western sanctions against the country's president and top diplomat over its invasion of Ukraine showed Western "impotency" and warned relations were nearing a "point of no return."
In a bristling speech on Russian television, foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the decision by the United States and European nations to slap sanctions on President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov were "a demonstration of the complete impotency of the foreign policy" of the West.
She also warned that Russia's relations with the West were nearing a dangerous point. "It wasn't our choice. We wanted dialogue, but the Anglo-Saxons closed those options one by one and we began acting differently," Zakharova said on a television show on Russia's Channel One shortly before midnight. "It's not because of threats, but the thing is that we have reached the line after which the point of no return begins," Zakharova said.
The West's response to Russia's assault on Ukraine has been coordinated between the EU, US, Canada and Britain. The EU's sanctions package -- the second adopted this week as Russia's went from threats to full-on military assault -- comes into effect once it is published in the bloc's Official Journal, expected to be late Friday or on Saturday.
The measures however stop short of kicking Russia out of the SWIFT messaging system used globally by banks to arrange transfers -- a major tool that has been used to devastating effect against Iran. Around 300 Russian banks use SWIFT. "That question was considered. But we didn't get necessary unanimity on it," Borrell said. "So it's not in the package, but it's still on the table."
Ukraine has lobbied fiercely for a SWIFT ban on Russia, but Germany and Italy -- which rely on SWIFT to pay for Russian natural gas deliveries -- are hesitant. That reluctance, too, appeared to be softening. German Finance Minister Christian Lindner said in Paris on Friday that for a possible next round of EU sanctions on Russia, "we should also look into instruments that go beyond even the latest sanctions package".    -REUTERS


