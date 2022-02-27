Video
Bir Sreshtho Nur Mohammad birth anniv observed

Published : Sunday, 27 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM

NARAIL, Feb 26: The 87th birth anniversary of Bir Sreshtho Nur Mohammad Sheikh was observed at Nur Mohammad Nagar in Chandibarpur union under sadar upazila of the district on Saturday morning.
Nur Mohammad Nagar was earlier known as Mahiskhola where he was born.  Mahiskhola was renamed after Nur Mohammad as Nur Mohammad Nagar to show respect to the war hero, sources said.
The Bir Shrestha Nur Mohammad Sheikh trust and district administration organised various programmes to mark the day.
The birth anniversary programme began with the recitation from the Holly Quran at 8:00 am.
The programmes also included giving guard of honour at Nur Mohammad Nagar at 10:00 am, offering prayers seeking eternal peace of the departed soul at 10:30 am in the Nur Mohammad Sheikh Memorial Museum and Library auditorium.    -BSS



