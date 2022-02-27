Khalequzzaman condemns Russian attack on Ukraine

General Secretary of Socialist Party of Bangladesh (SPB) Khalequzzman on Friday in a statement condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

He said Russia had launched an attack on Ukraine which has recently been apprehended because Russia earlier recognized two Russian-controlled areas of Ukraine as independent states.

Both Russian and the US imperialism have to equally bear the responsibility for the loss of lives, damages to property and global economic crisis the war is going to cause, he said in the statement.

The US imperialist ambition of invasion through the expansion of the NATO, conspiracy and the Russian attack are the reflection of the same inherent natures of the two countries.

Apart from creating example of plundering the world by dividing it and establishing control over it this event once again has proved the supremacy of the socialism, he observed.

When Russia was the socialist Soviet Union the East European states including Ukraine adjacent to it were given the rights to severing their relations with the Soviet Union but they then didn't want to sever their relations. Rather they wanted to be united with the Soviet Union, he noted.

No capitalist-imperialist countries in the world can ever foster this kind of democratic values.

In the statement Khalequzzaman said out of the Russia-Ukraine crisis America is reaping the benefit by selling arms and ammunition worth $150 crore and Russia is getting its benefit by selling oil at higher price while Ukraine and the people of the world are counting loss.

He quoted Lenin as saying that as long as imperialism lasts the possibility of war will exist. As a result, workers, peasants and toiling masses of the world have to wage a war against imperialist invasion and aggression to stop wars, he said.











