Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 27 February, 2022, 2:25 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Abramovich uncertainty weighing on Chelsea: Tuchel

Published : Sunday, 27 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 188

LONDON, FEB 26: Thomas Tuchel admits uncertainty over Roman Abramovich's future as Chelsea owner is weighing on his club ahead of Sunday's League Cup final against Liverpool.
After Russia's invasion of Ukraine this week, Abramovich has been the subject of much discussion in the British Parliament.
Abramovich is one of a number of Russian oligarchs and companies facing potential sanctions from Britain in response to the Ukraine crisis.
It has been suggested in Parliament that the UK should seize Abramovich's assets and bar him from owning Chelsea.
While Abramovich has not fallen under any sanctions so far, Chelsea boss Tuchel conceded the situation, along with the war in Ukraine, was proving a distraction going into the Liverpool clash at Wembley.
"We should not pretend this is not an issue. The situation in general for me and for my staff, the players, is horrible," Tuchel told reporters on Friday.
"Nobody expected this. It's pretty unreal, like I said it's clouding our minds, it's clouding our excitement towards the final.
"And it brings huge uncertainty, much more to all the people and families who are actually in the moment more involved than us.
"And our best wishes, regards and thoughts are obviously with them, which is absolutely the most important thing."    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Poland refuses to play 2022 World Cup play-off against Russia
Klopp urges Liverpool to seize their chance in League Cup final against Chelsea
Abramovich uncertainty weighing on Chelsea: Tuchel
Rangnick calls on Rashford to rediscover his peak form
Brazil coach Tite to step down after World Cup
Nadal beats Medvedev again to reach Acapulco ATP final
Milan slip up with Udinese to open door to title rivals
Rampur Boys Club emerge champions


Latest News
UN determined to enhance humanitarian aid, Guterres tells Zelensky
Polish PM says Russia could attack Poland, Finland, Baltics
Russian troops enter Ukraine's second city, fighting under way
PM opens 150 feet-long scroll painting on Bangabandhu
Zelensky asks UN to strip Russia of its security council vote
Military capabilities: Russia vs Ukraine
Ekushey Book Fair extended till March 17
Sharif Uddin files petition to ACC for reinstatement in job
Russian forces suffering from logistical challenges:UK defense ministry
North Korea fires ballistic missile, restarting weapons tests
Most Read News
Ukraine claims 3,500 Russian soldiers killed so far
200 Bangladeshis reach Poland, Romania from Ukraine
8 die from Covid, 759 new cases of infection in 24 hours
Pro-AL panel wins Dhaka Bar elections
Ukraine prolonging conflict by refusing talks: Russia
Stocks rebound, oil back below $100
Man killed in Habiganj road accident
Pilkhana massacre anniversary in pictures
CAAB cleaning staff  held with 41.76 kg gold
Policeman held after  for alleged torture  of wife for dowry
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft