Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 27 February, 2022, 2:25 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Brazil coach Tite to step down after World Cup

Published : Sunday, 27 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 195

SAO PAULO, FEB 26: Brazil coach Tite said Friday he would step down after the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, for which his five-time world champions are among the favourites.
"I will stay until the end of the World Cup," the 60-year-old told Brazilian channel SporTV.
"I am very focused on my work. I know that football is made up of cycles and I had a unique opportunity to find myself in this position, when many other top professionals were also hitting their peak."
Tite, whose real name is Adenor Leonardo Bacchi, has been coaching the team since June 2016 and will hope to end his stint by securing Brazil's sixth World Cup win to add to the titles they won in 1958, 1962, 1970, 1994, and 2002.
He took over when Brazil's fortunes were at a low ebb, having been eliminated in the group stage of the Copa America in the United States in 2016.
Under Tite, Brazil went to the 2018 World Cup as one of the favourites but with Neymar carrying an injury and well below his best, they bowed out in the quarter-finals, beaten 2-1 by Belgium.
Neymar was still injured when Brazil bounced back a year later to win the Copa America on home soil.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Poland refuses to play 2022 World Cup play-off against Russia
Klopp urges Liverpool to seize their chance in League Cup final against Chelsea
Abramovich uncertainty weighing on Chelsea: Tuchel
Rangnick calls on Rashford to rediscover his peak form
Brazil coach Tite to step down after World Cup
Nadal beats Medvedev again to reach Acapulco ATP final
Milan slip up with Udinese to open door to title rivals
Rampur Boys Club emerge champions


Latest News
UN determined to enhance humanitarian aid, Guterres tells Zelensky
Polish PM says Russia could attack Poland, Finland, Baltics
Russian troops enter Ukraine's second city, fighting under way
PM opens 150 feet-long scroll painting on Bangabandhu
Zelensky asks UN to strip Russia of its security council vote
Military capabilities: Russia vs Ukraine
Ekushey Book Fair extended till March 17
Sharif Uddin files petition to ACC for reinstatement in job
Russian forces suffering from logistical challenges:UK defense ministry
North Korea fires ballistic missile, restarting weapons tests
Most Read News
Ukraine claims 3,500 Russian soldiers killed so far
200 Bangladeshis reach Poland, Romania from Ukraine
8 die from Covid, 759 new cases of infection in 24 hours
Pro-AL panel wins Dhaka Bar elections
Ukraine prolonging conflict by refusing talks: Russia
Stocks rebound, oil back below $100
Man killed in Habiganj road accident
Pilkhana massacre anniversary in pictures
CAAB cleaning staff  held with 41.76 kg gold
Policeman held after  for alleged torture  of wife for dowry
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft